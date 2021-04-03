पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021:फर्जी फीडबैक रोकने को सार्वजनिक जगहों पर लगेंगे बारकोड

फतेहाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 16 दिन में फतेहाबाद चौथे से पहले नंबर पर पहुंचा
  • जाखल में कर्मचारियों न होने के चलते 218 लोगों ने दिया फीडबैक

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 एप पर सिटीजन फीडबैक देने के मामले में अब फतेहाबाद नगर परिषद अब जिले में पहले नंबर पर आ गया है। वहीं जाखल मंडी नप जिले में पांचवें स्थान पर ही बना हुआ है। चूंकि वहां पर कर्मचारियों की कमी है। जिसके चलते अब तक सिर्फ 218 लोगों ने ही फीडबैक एप पर दिया है।

गौरतलब है कि एसएस2021 वॉट फॉर यूअर सिटी एप पर फीडबैक देने में 16 दिन पहले जिले में चौथे नंबर पर था। फतेहाबाद के 579 लोगों ने उस दौरान फीडबैक दिया था। वहीं जाखल मंडी में पांचवें नंबर था। उस समय सिर्फ 122 लोगो ने ही फीडबैक दिया, लेकिन अभी भी जाखल पांचवे नंबर पर ही चल रहा है।

पकड़ा गया था फर्जीवाड़े

बता दें दैनिक भास्कर ने 19 जनवरी के अंक में नगर परिषद फतेहाबाद कर्मचारियों द्वारा एप पर फर्जी फीडबैक करने का खुलासा किया था। इस बात को लेकर डीएमसी समवर्तक सिंह ने भी कबूल किया था कि समाचार प्रकाशित होने के बाद जब उन्होंने जांच की तो फीडबैक फर्जी तरीके से किए जाने की जानकारी सामने आई। वहीं इसके बाद शहर में सक्षम युवाओं की अलग से जागरूकता टीम लगाई गई।

शहरवासी देंगे अपनी राय

फर्जी फीडबैक होने के चलते अब जिला प्रशासन बारकोड तैयार करवा रहा है, जो सार्वजनिक जगहों पर लगाए जाएंगे। जिससे शहरवासी उसे स्कैन कर शहर की स्वच्छता बारे फीडबैक दें सके।

जाखल में कर्मचारी का अभाव

जाखल मंडी में 13 वार्ड है, लेकिन सिर्फ सचिव ही नगर पालिका को देख रहे है। रतिया सचिव ही जाखल मंडी का चार्ज संभाल रहे हैं। इसके अलावा वहां सभी पद खाली पड़े है। 19 सफाई कर्मचारी जरूर है। वह सिर्फ सफाई कार्य संभालते हैं। जागरूक करने के लिए न कोई टीम, न ही कोई अन्य व्यवस्था। जाखल मंडी फीडबैक में पिछड़ता जा रहा है।

कई बार लिखा अधिकारियों को पत्र: प्रधान

नगर पालिका जाखल मंडी में खाली पड़े पद को भरने के लिए कई बार अधिकारियों को लिखा है, लेकिन कोई समाधान नहीं हो रहा है। -सीमा गोयल, प्रधान, जाखल नगर पालिका।

20 सक्षम मांगे गए हैं

जाखल में कर्मचारियों का अभाव है। जल्द डोर टू डोर अभियान चलाया जाएगा। 20 सक्षम युवा प्रशासन से मांगे गए है। वह मिलते ही जागरूकता अभियान शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। -सुरेंद्र कुमार, सचिव, नगरपालिका जाखल मंडी

अब नहीं होगा फर्जीवाड़ा

शौचालयों पर जिस तरीके बारकोड लगे है। उसी तरह सार्वजनिक जगहों पर बारकोड लगाने को लेकर तैयारी चल रही है। सफाई व्यवस्था को लेकर बारकोड को स्कैन कर लोग फीडबैक देंगे। फर्जी फीडबैक कोई अधिकारी या कर्मचारी नहीं करवा पाएगा। -डॉ. नरहरि बांगड़, डीसी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें