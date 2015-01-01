पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फर्जीवाड़ा:खाली प्लॉट-झुग्गियों में लटके मिले कंपनियों के बोर्ड, 1 साल में 23 करोड़ की सेल दिखा 1.18 करोड़ जीएसटी रिफंड लिया

फतेहाबाद40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • कागजों में कंपनियां बना करोड़ों का लेन-देन दिखा और जीएसटी चोरी के मामले में 3 गिरफ्तार
  • फर्जी फर्म बनाने के तीनों अारोपियों के खिलाफ अलग-अलग एफआईआर

पुलिस ने रतिया की गोशाला रोड पर फर्जी कंपनियां दिखाकर करोड़ों रुपए की जीएसटी घोटाला करने के आरोप में पंजाब के कस्बा सरदूलगढ़ के तीन व्यापारियों को गिरफ्तार किया। आरोपियों में पंजाब के मानसा जिला के सरदूलगढ़ के सरदूलेवाला निवासी देवी लाल, सरदूलगढ़ के वार्ड एक के सरकारी स्कूल रोड निवासी बिंदर व सरदूलगढ़ के ही काहनेवाला निवासी राजपाल सिंह का नाम शामिल है।

तीनों के खिलाफ फतेहाबाद के जीएसटी अधिकारी संजय खीचड़ की शिकायत पर तीन अलग-अलग केस दर्ज किए थे। कोर्ट ने उन्हें 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में हिसार जेल भेज दिया। पुलिस ने केस बीती 9 जनवरी 2019 व 3 अप्रैल 2019 को दर्ज किए थे। खास बात है कि तीनों आरोपियों ने एक ही रोड पर तीन कंपनियां दिखाई थीं। जिस जगह कंपनियां दिखाई गई, वहां पर झुग्गी झाेपड़ियां थीं, उसके आसपास भी खाली प्लाॅट हैं।

तीनों कंपनियों ने 13 करोड़, 23 करोड़ और 18 करोड़ का दिखाया लेन-देन

  • विभाग के अनुसार सरदूलगढ़ निवासी व्यापारी देवी लाल ने रतिया की नई गोशाला रोड पर सांई ट्रेडिंग कंपनी दिखा रखी थी। पिछले साल कंपनी से कुल 23 करोड़ 78 लाख, 96 हजार 208 रुपए का माल सेल हाेना दिखाया गया। जीएसटी के रूप में 1 करोड़ 18 लाख 94 हजार 811 रुपए का जीएसटी रिफंड लिया गया।
  • दूसरे व्यापारी बिंदर ने उसी रोड पर हरिओम कॉटन टेड्रिंग कंपनी बना रखी थी, जिसमें काॅटन की खरीद-फरोख्त दिखाई गई। कंपनी में 13 करोड़ 1 लाख 13 हजार 933 रुपए की खरीद-फरोख्त दिखाकर 65 लाख 5 हजार 697 रुपए का जीएसटी रिफंड करवाया गया।
  • तीसरे आरोपी ने राजपाल सिंह ने उसी रोड पर ओसवाल ट्रेडर्स के नाम से कंपनी दिखाई, जिसमें दिसबंर 2018 से दिसबंर 2019 तक एक साल में 20 करोड़ 30 लाख 86 हजार 776 रुपए की सेल-परचेज दिखाकर 196 बिल दिखाए ऐसे एक साल में 1 करोड़ 15 लाख 43 हजार 339 रुपए का जीएसटी दिखाया गया। जांच पड़ताल में ये बात भी सामने आई कि तीनों कंपनियों के व्यापारियों ने ज्यादातर एक दूसरे को ही माल का लेनदेन दिखाया गया है। इसके अलावा पंजाब, राजस्थान में भी सेल दिखाई। जीएसटी अधिकारी संजय खीचड़ ने देवी लाल व बिंदर के खिलाफ 9 जनवरी और राजपाल के खिलाफ 3 अप्रैल 2019 को धोखाधड़ी व साजिश के आरोप में केस दर्ज करवाया था।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें