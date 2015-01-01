पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण कार्य:सड़क हादसों पर रोकथाम के लिए सिरसा रोड पर रतिया मोड़ के पास बनाए ब्रेकर

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • ब्रेकर बनाने के दौरान वन-वे किया जीटी राेड, ओवरस्पीड पर लगेगी राेक

शहर के सिरसा रोड पर रतिया मोड़ के पास सड़क हादसों की संभावनाओं को देखते हुए लोक निर्माण विभाग ने वहां पर ब्रेकर बनवा दिए हैं। बुधवार को दोनों सड़कों पर ब्रेकर बनाने का काम तेजी से किया गया। इस दौरान सड़क पर बेरिकेड्स लगाने पड़े, जिससे जीटी रोड पर ट्रैफिक वनवे हो गया। विभाग के ठेकेदार ने ब्रेकर बनाने का काम काफी तेजी से किया।

बता दें कि सिरसा रोड पर रतिया मोड़ के पास चौक है। जीटी रोड होने के चलते यहां पर वाहनों का आवागमन काफी होता है वहीं रतिया मोड़ के आस-पास कट है, जहां वाहनों के गुजरते समय हादसे होने की संभावना बनी रहती है। यहां कई बार हादसे होते भी रहे हैं। करीब 3-4 साल पहले यहां पर अलग-अलग सड़क हादसे में तीन लोगों की मौत हो भी चुकी है।

ऐसे में हादसों को रोकने के मकसद से यहां पर ब्रेकर बनाए गए हैं ताकि मोड़ के पास वाहनों की रफ्तार कम हो जाए। चूंकि अब सर्दी व धुंध का माैसम है। ऐसेे में धुंध में हादसों का भय बना रहता है, जिसे देखते हुए प्रशासन की ओर से यहां पर ब्रेकर बनाने का काम किया है।

इस बारे में लोक निर्माण विभाग के एसडीओ आरके मेहता ने बताया कि विभाग की ओर से पिछले कुछ समय से जहां-जहां हादसों की संभावना बनी रहती है, वहां पर ब्रेकर बनाने व अन्य सुरक्षा प्रबंध करने का काम किया गया है। मेन सड़कों से जुड़ने वाले अधिकांश लिंक मार्गों पर ब्रेकर बनवा दिए गए हैं। इसी कड़ी में शहर में रतिया मोड़ के पास भी बुधवार को ब्रेकर बनवाने का काम किया गया। इससे वाहनों की रफ्तार कम होगी व हादसे नहीं होंगे।

