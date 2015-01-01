पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहारी सीजन में खूब हुई बाजारों में बिक्री:जिले में धनतेरस पर हुआ 14 करोड़ का कारोबार, दो दिन में 8 करोड़ के वाहन बिके

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
दीपावली का पर्व शनिवार को धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा। इसे लेकर लोगों ने अपनी तैयारियां कर ली हैं। दीपावली से पहले शुक्रवार को धनतेरस पर्व मनाया गया। धनतेरस के चलते बाजार में लोगों ने खूब खरीदारी की। लोगों ने बर्तन, ऑटोमोबाइल, ज्वैलरी, इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स, रेडिमेड कपड़ों की खरीदारी की। धनतेरस के चलते बाजार में 13 से 14 करोड़ रुपये का व्यापार होने की संभावना जताई गई है। हालांकि पिछले सीजन की तुलना में मामूली गिरावट दर्ज की गई है, लेकिन कोरोना काल को देखते हुए बाजार में काफी रौनक दिखी। ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में 8 करोड़ से ज्यादा के कारोबार की आस है। आगामी शादियों के सीजन का असर भी रहेगा, क्योंकि दीवाली के 11 दिन बाद ही देवउठनी एकादशी के साथ सावे भी शुरू हो जाएंगे।

धनतेरस पर चांदी के बर्तनों की रही डिमांड

फेस्टिवल सीजन के चलते इस बार बाजार में कपड़ों की स्टॉलों की भरमार है। जगह-जगह जींस, कपड़े, सूट व टी शर्ट आदि की खूब स्टॉलें लगी हुई हैं। वहीं धनतेरस के चलते शुक्रवार को बर्तनों, ऑटोमोबाइल व चांदी के बर्तनों व वस्तुओं की बिक्री खूब रही।

ऑटोमोबाइल : 1 हजार दुपहिया और 100 फोर व्हीलर की डिलीवरी आज

धनतेरस और रूप चतुर्दशी के लिए एक हजार से ज्यादा टू व्हीलर और करीब 100 फोर व्हीलर वाहनों की बिक्री होने की संभावना जताई गई है। 30 से ज्यादा ट्रैक्टर बिके हैं। दो दिन में 8 करोड़ के वाहन बिके हैं। आटोमोबाइल के फाइनेंस का काम देखने वाले आरबी फाइनेंस संचालक बलकार सिंह ने बताया कि धनतेरस पर 100 गाड़ियां, दो दिन में एक हजार से ज्यादा दुपहिया वाहनों की बिक्री की संभावना है। कोरोना काल के बाद आई इस सेक्टर की मंदी फेस्टिव सीजन से कहीं न कहीं दूर होगी।

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स: एक करोड़ का कारोबार होने की उम्मीद

शहर में त्यौहारी सीजन में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स की बिक्री में इजाफा हुआ है। त्यौहारों के बाद वेडिंग सीजन शुरू हो रहा है। धनतेरस के दिन एक करोड़ से ज्यादा के उत्पाद बिके हैं। शनिवार को काफी इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उत्पाद बिकने की संभावना है। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उत्पात विक्रेता प्रवीन जैन ने बताया कि कोरोना काल के बाद से दीपावली के दिनों में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स उत्पादों की बिक्री बढ़ी है। जिससे बाजार में कुछ बेहतरी हुई है।

3 करोड़ के सोना-चांदी के जेवरात व बर्तन बिके

इसी तरह से सोना-चांदी के जेवरातों की भी खूब बिक्री हुई है। धनतेरस पर खासतौर से बर्तनों की बिक्री भी होती है। बाजार में करीब 3 करोड़ रुपये के सोना-चांदी के जेवरात व बर्तन आदि बिके हैं। धनतेरस पर चांदी के सिक्कों की खास डिमांड पर रही। स्वर्णकार विपुल ज्वैलर्स संचालक विनोद सोनी ने बताया कि धनतेरस पर चांदी के जेवरातों की अच्छी डिमांड पर रही।

