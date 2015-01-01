पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पर्व पर प्रदूषण की मार:फसल अवशेष जलाने के मामले हुए 1400 पार, 388 रहा एक्यूआई, जिले में पटाखों की बिक्री पर प्रतिबंध

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले के किसानों द्वारा फसल अवशेष जलाने से प्रदूषण का स्तर लगातार बढ़ रहा है। बुधवार को जिले का एक्यूआई 388 दर्ज किया गया। दिन में हवा चलने से मौसम कुछ घंटों के लिए साफ रहा लेकिन शाम होते ही जैसी ही हवा बंद हुई फिर से जहरीले धुएं की चादर छा गई। जिले में अब तक फसल अवशेष जलाने के मामले 1400 पर पहुंच गए हैं।

हरसेक अब तक जिले में 1423 लोकेशन भेज चुका है। जिसके आधार पर कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग 300 से अधिक किसानों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करवा चुका है। वहीं जिले में अ ब तक 70 फीसदी धान की कटाई का काम पूरा हो चुका है। अब किसान गेहूं की बिजाई कर रहे हैं।

11 डिग्री पहुंचा रात का तापमान

रात का तापमान लगातार कम होने से जिले में ठंड ने भी दस्तक देनी शुरू कर दी है। रात का तापमान 11 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया है। जिसके चलते सुबह व शाम के समय खूब ठंड होती है। बुधवार को जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 28 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

कुछ दिन मौसम खुश्क रहेगा : खिचड़

अगले कुछ दिनों तक मौसम खुश्क रहेगा व रात को ठंड बढ़ेगी। किसानों को चाहिए कि धान की कटाई कर गेहूं की बिजाई समय रहते पूरी कर लें।- एमएल खिचड़, विभागाध्यक्ष, कृषि विज्ञान एवं मौसम विभाग, हकृवि|

एनजीटी के आदेशों की पालना करवाने के लिए 9 ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किए

डीसी डॉ. नरहरि सिंह बांगड़ ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय हरित प्राधिकरण के आदेशों के बाद जिले में पटाखों व आतिशबाजी की बिक्री पर पूर्णतया प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि कानून एवं व्यवस्था बनाये रखने तथा सभी प्रकार के पटाखों, आतिशबाजी की बिक्री व प्रयोग पर पूर्णतया प्रतिबंध लगाने के लिए भारतीय दंड सहिता 1973 की शक्तियों का प्रयोग करते ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किए हैं।

जिलाधीश ने तहसीलदार फतेहाबाद विजय कुमार को ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त करते हुए उनके साथ थाना प्रबंधक शहर फतेहाबाद, ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट उप तहसीलदार राजेश गर्ग के साथ थाना प्रबंधक शहर फतेहाबाद, ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट प्रकाश चंद्र तहसीलदार टोहाना के थाना प्रबंधक शहर टोहाना, ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नरेंद्र सिंह खंड एवं विकास पंचायत अधिकारी, टोहाना के साथ थाना प्रबंधक, सदर टोहाना, ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट विजय मोहन सियाल तहसीलदार रतिया के थाना प्रबंधक शहर रतिया, ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट भजन दास उप तहसीलदार रतिया के साथ थाना प्रबंधक, सदर रतिया, ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट बलराम उप तहसीलदार भट्टू कलां के साथ थाना प्रबंधक भट्टू कलां, ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट रवि कुमार खंड विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी भूना के साथ थाना प्रबंधक भूना, ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट रामचंद्र उप तहसीलदार जाखल के साथ थाना प्रबंधक जाखल की ड्यूटी निर्धारित की है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिला नगर आयुक्त समर्वतक सिंह को जिला स्तर पर ऑवर आल इंजार्च लगाया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें