कोरोना संकट:संक्रमित बॉडी के अंतिम संस्कार के लिए तीन लाख से शिवपुरी में लगेगी चिमनी, 16 फुट ऊपर निकलेगा धुआं

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
फतेहाबाद। शहर की शिवपुरी।
  • शिवपुरी व हुडा एरिया के लोगों द्वारा एतराज जताने के बाद प्रशासन ने लिया निर्णय

शिवपुरी सभा व हुड्‌डा एरिया के लोगों द्वारा कोरोना संक्रमण से मरने वाले लोगों का अंतिम संस्कार करने पर एतराज जताने के बाद जिला प्रशासन ने शिवपुरी में विशेष चिमनी लगाने का निर्णय लिया है। इस चिमनी की में सिर्फ कोरोना से मरने वाले लोगों का ही अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा। इसकी खास बात यह होगी की इस चिमनी से जो धुआं निकलेगा वह 16 फुट उपर जाकर निकलेगा। जिससे आसपास के क्षेत्र में किसी भी प्रकार से संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा नहीं रहेगा। इस विशेष चिमनी पर 3 लाख की लागत आएगी जो नगर परिषद वहन करेगी।

गौरतलब है कि कोरोना संक्रमण शुरू होने के समय ही जब जिला प्रशासन संक्रमण से मरने वालों के अंतिम संस्कार के लिए जगह तलाश रहा था तभी शिवपुरी सभा ने यह कहते हुए अंतिम संस्कार करवाने से इनकार कर दिया था कि शिवपुर शहर के बीच में है तथा यहां संस्कार करने से संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा है। इसके बाद से जिला प्रशासन लघु सचिवालय के सामने खाली पड़े हुड्‌डा सेक्टर में संक्रमण से मरने वालों का अंतिम संस्कार कर रहा था। लेकिन पिछले सप्ताह वहां के लोगों ने भी एतराज जताते हुए संस्कार करने से रोक दिया था।

इसी कारण जिला प्रशासन ने अब शिवपुरी में ही विशेष चिमनी लगाने का निर्णय लिया है। यहां यह भी बता दें कि कोरोना संक्रमण से जिले में अब तक 59 तथा फतेहाबाद में 18 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। एसडीएम की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में हुआ निर्णय संक्रमण से मरने वालों का अंतिम संस्कार करने के लिए जगह तय करने को लेकर एसडीएम कुलभूषण बंसल, जिला नगर आयुक्त समवर्तक सिंह की मौजूदगी में शिवपुरी सभा व नगर परिषद अधिकारियों की बैठक हुई। जिसमें सभी लोगों की सहमति के बाद शिवपुरी में चिमनी लगाकर इस तरह के संस्कार करने पर सहमति बनी है। चिमनी लगाने का मकसद है कि कोरोना संक्रमितों के संस्कार के दौरान किसी तरह के वायरस व धुआं आस-पास न रहे।

ठीक होेने पर 21 डिस्चार्ज, अब 254 एक्टिव केस
वीरवार को कोरोना से ठीक होने पर 21 लोगों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। अब जिले में कोरोना के 254 एक्टिव केस हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा है। बता दें कि जिले में अब कोरोना संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 2972 हो गई है। इनमें से 2659 ठीक हो चुके हैं तथा अब तक जिले में 59 कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है।

डीसी डा. नरहरि सिंह बांगड़ ने कहा कि त्यौहारी सीजन में सार्वजनिक स्थानों, बाजारों आदि में भीड़ होना स्वाभाविक है। इन सबके बीच हमें कोरोना से बचाव उपायों की पालना को नहीं भूलना है बल्कि और अधिक सतर्क रहना है। डॉ. बांगड़ ने कहा कि बाजार या सार्वजनिक जगह पर होने पर मूंह पर मास्क जरूर लगाकर रखें। जितना संभव हो सके भीड़-भाड़ से दूर रहें। एक-दूसरे से उचित दूरी बनाकर रखें।

