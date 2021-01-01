पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुधरेगी व्यवस्था:शहर के 14 पब्लिक टाॅयलेट्स पर चस्पा किए जाएंगे बारकोड, फोटो सहित शिकायत कर सकेंगे नागरिक

फतेहाबाद4 घंटे पहलेलेखक: प्रवीन शर्मा
पुराना बस स्टैंड पर बना शौचालय। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • बारकोड स्कैन करके नागरिक पानी, बिजली, साबुन, सफाई व अन्य कमियों के बारे में दे सकेंगे फीडबैक

शहर के सार्वजनिक शौचालय अब पहले से और बेहतर होंगे। वहीं जिला प्रशासन इन शौचालयों की व्यवस्था बनाए रखने को लेकर लोगों से नियमित जानकारी लेने के लिए ऑनलाइन सिस्टम शुरू करने जा रहा है। इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन सार्वजनिक शौचालय से संबंधित फीडबैक लेने के लिए बारकोड का प्रयोग करेगा। जिससे आमजन बारकोड स्कैन कर शौचालय की स्थिति के बारे में अपना फीडबैक दे सकेंगे।

जिला प्रशासन द्वारा जिले में सार्वजनिक जगहों पर आमजन के लिए करीब 14 शौचालय बनाए हुए हैं, लेकिन इनकी देखरेख व सफाई की बात करे तो ज्यादातर शौचालयों की व्यवस्था खराब है। ऐसे में इनकी हालत सुधारने के मकसद से बदलाव किया जा रहा है।

शहर में इन जगहों पर बने हैं शौचालय

शहर में बस स्टैंड, नगर परिषद, पुराना बस स्टैंड, काठमंडी बिघड़ रोड, जगजीवनपुरा मोहल्ला, डीएसपी रोड लाजपत नगर के पास, थाना रोड, उधम सिंह पार्क, मल्टीलेवल पार्किंग, हैरिटेज पार्क, ऑटो मार्केट, शिवालय मार्केट, रतिया चुंगी, पपीहा पार्क, मोबाइल टॉयलेट। वहीं बता दें कि थाना रोड पर उधम सिंह पार्क व रतिया चुंगी पर बने पार्क जर्जर होने के कारण तोड़कर नए बनाए जाने है। इसलिए बंद है तो वहीं शहर में अलग- अलग जगहों पर खड़े मोबाइल शौचालय की हालत खस्ता है।

बारकोड स्कैन करने के बाद पूछे जाएंगे ये सवाल

शौचालय का प्रयोग करने के बाद लोग वहां लगे बारकोड को स्कैन करेंगे तो एक लिंक मिलेगा। जिस पर क्लिक करते ही एक फॉर्म खुल जाएगा। उसमें अपना नाम, पता व मोबाइल नंबर फीड करना होगा। वहीं लोकेशन सहित अपने बारे में जानकारी देनी हाेगी। इस फार्म में सभी शौचालय को लिस्टेड किया गया है, जिस शौचालय का आपने यूज किया है उस पर क्लिक करना है। इसके बाद आपसे कई तरह की जानकारियां मांगी जाएंगी।

पानी: शौचालय में पानी की व्यवस्था के बारे में पूछा जाएगा है ,उसके नीचे दिए गए हां या नहीं में जवाब देना होगा।

बिजली: शौचालय में बिजली की व्यवस्थ, इसमें भी हां या नहीं।

सफाई: शौचालय की सफाई व्यवस्था कैसी है।

कैटेगरी: आपने जिस शौचालय का यूज किया है उसकी कैटेगरी बतानी हाेगी। जिसमें पुरुष, महिला व दिव्यांग के बारे में बताना है।

रैकिंग: जिस शौचालय का यूज किया, उसे पांच नंबर में से कितने नंबर देंगे यह पूछा जाएगा।

स्टेटस: आप जिस सार्वजनिक शौचालय में गए तो वह आपको बंद मिला या खुला। उसका स्टेटस बताना है।

कमेंट्स: शौचालय के बारे में आपसे कमेंट्स मांगा जाएगा जिसमें आप शौचालय की स्थिति के बारे में अपनी राय दे सकते हैं।

अपलोड फोटो : शौचालय की आप फोटो भी डाल सकते हो। यह तमाम फीडबैक अधिकारियों के पास पहुंचेगा और उन्हें शौचालय की सफाई व्यवस्था सहित अन्य जानकारी पता चल जाएगी।

इन कारणों के चलते बनाया बारकोड

सार्वजनिक शौचालयों की स्थिति को बेहतर बनाने के मकसद से जिला प्रशासन यह नया प्रयोग करने जा रहा है। वहीं शौचालय की बदहाल व्यवस्था को लेकर जो शिकायतें आ रही थी। उस बारे में सही रिपोर्ट आमजन से मिल सके कि ठेकेदार शौचालयों की देखरेख सही तरीके से कर रहा है या नहीं। इस बारे में अधिकारियों को जानकारी मिल जाएगी।

विशेष फॉर्म तैयार किए है : सिकंदर

नप के अधिकारियों के कहे अनुसार शौचालयों का फीडबैक लेने के लिए विशेष गूगल फार्म जनरेट किया गया है। जिसका बारकोड स्कैन कर नागरिक अपना फीडबैक दे सकेंगे। बारकोड सौंप दिया गया है।'' -सिकंदर, डीआईओ, एनआईसी।

नागरिकाें को मिलेगी सुविधा : डीसी

शौचालय पर लगने वाले बारकोड को नागरिक स्कैन कर अपना फीडबैक आसानी से देंगे। नागरिकों को लिए सबसे बेहतर व्यवस्था तैयार की गई। यह सुविधा जल्द ही शुरू कर दी जाएगी।'' -डॉ. नरहरि बांगड़, डीसी।

