वोट फॉर यूअर सिटी:नगर परिषद ने सिटीजन फीडबैक लेने के लिए डोर टू- डोर चलाया अभियान

फतेहाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले मोबाइल नंबर लेकर खुद ही भर रहे थे फर्जी सिटीजन फीडबैक

फर्जी सिटीजन फीडबैक मामले में डीसी के संज्ञान लेने के बाद नगर परिषद अधिकारियों ने डोर टू डोर अभियान शुरू करवा दिया है। जिसमें सक्षम युवाओं की ड्यूटी आमजन को एप इंस्टाल करवाने व उनसे फीडबैक भरने की अपील की है। शहर में अलग- अलग जगहों पर युवा एप आमजन को इंस्टाल करवाते हुए सोमवार को नजर आए।

दैनिक भास्कर ने एसएस 2021 वोट फॉर यूअर सिटी एप फर्जी फीडबैक खुद ही अपने कर्मचारियों से भरवाने का मामला उजागर किया था। इस मामले में डीसी ने डीएमसी व नप अधिकारियों से इस पर रिपोर्ट मांगी थी। इसके बाद से हरकत में आए नगर परिषद ने कर्मचारियों को शहर में डोर टू डोर दौरा कर लोगों के मोबाइल पर एप इंस्टाल कराने व फीडबैक दिलाने का अभियान शुरू कर दिया।

नप अधिकारी कर रहे कर्मचारियों को बचाने का प्रयास : इस मामले में नप के एक्सईएन अमित कौशिक ने फर्जी फीडबैक मामले में सीएसआई व अन्य कर्मचारियों को तलब किया गया है, लेकिन गुपचुप तरीके से यह जवाब तलबी हुई। इस मामले में जब नप एक्सईएन अमित कौशिक से पूछने का प्रयास किया तो उन्होंने इस बारे में कोई जवाब नहीं दिया। इससे साफ जाहिर होता है कि नप अधिकारी अपने कर्मचारियों को बचाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

मेरे पास रिपोर्ट अभी तक नहीं भेजी है : डीसी

इस मामले में नप अधिकारियों ने मेरे पास रिपोर्ट अभी तक नहीं भेजी है। रिपोर्ट के आधार पर आगामी कार्रवाई जरूर अमल में लाई जाएगी।'' -डॉ. नरहरि बांगड़, डीसी।

जागरूकता अभियान चलाया है : सीएसआई

शहर में लोगों को एप के बारे में जागरूक करने के लिए जागरूकता अभियान चलाया गया है। उनके कर्मचारी अलग-अलग इलाकों में जाकर लोगों को एप के बारे में बता भी रहे है और उनके मोबाइल में इंस्टाल भी करवा रहे हैं।'' -मुकेश शर्मा, सीएसआई, नप।

