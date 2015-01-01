पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छापेमारी:सीएम फ्लाइंग ने 3 जगहों से लिए खाद्य पदार्थों के सैंपल

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
फेस्टिवल सीजन के चलते मिठाइयों व अन्य खाद्य एवं पेय पदार्थों की बिक्री बढ़ जाती है वहीं उनके मिलावटी व नकली होने की संभावनाएं भी काफी बढ़ जाती हैं। लेकिन मिलावटखोरों पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए विशेष तौर पर लगाए गए खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग की टीम व अधिकारी जिले में सक्रिय नजर नहीं आ रहे हैं। उनकी जगह सीएम फ्लाइंग टीम जिसमें सीआईडी के कर्मचारी होते हैं, वह छापेमारी कर मिलावटखोरी का खुलासा कर रहे हैं।

सीएम फ्लाइंग की सूचना के बाद ही खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी सैंपल लेने पहुंचते हैं, जबकि यह काम शुरूआती तौर पर उन्हें करना चाहिए। बुधवार को भी सीएम फ्लाइंग ने भूना रोड पर बालाजी आईस एंड कोल्ड स्टोर पर छापा मारा। जहां कोल्ड स्टोर में मिठाइयां रखी हुई थी जोकि दीपावली पर बेचने के लिए थी। यहां से टीम ने मावा के सैंपल लिए। टीम ने हांसपुर रोड पर दो रसगुल्ला स्टोर से भी विभिन्न मिठाइयों के सैंपल लिए। फ्लाइंग ने सैंपल लेने के लिए खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी को बुलाया। एक महीने पहले ही सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम ने नकली घी बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री पर कार्रवाई की थी।

फूड टेस्टिंग वैन का भी सही प्रयोग नहीं हो रहा

जिला प्रशासन की ओर से इन दिनों फूड टेस्टिंग वैन चलाई हुई है। जोकि विभिन्न जगहों पर जाकर खड़ी होती है और लोग वहां से विभिन्न चीजों की क्वालिटी की जांच कराते हैं। लेकिन नाम मात्र लोग ही टेस्ट करवा रहे हैं। वहीं इस वैन का प्रयोग सही जगहों पर नहीं किया जा रहा है। प्रशासन को चाहिए कि इस वैन काे बाजार के आस-पास ऐसी जगहों पर खड़ा करना चाहिए, जहां मिठाइयों के अलावा अन्य खाद्य एवं पेय पदार्थों की बिक्री होती है। जिससे लोग सामान खरीदते ही वहीं पर इसकी जांच भी करा सकें।

मिठाइयों में हो रहा रंग का इस्तेमाल

दीपावली के त्यौहार पर मिठाइयों की चमक बढ़ाने की हलवाई रंगों का प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। जो स्वास्थ्य के लिए हानिकारक है। दूसरी ओर इस सीजन में मूल रूप से दूसरे काम करने वाले भी मिठाइयां बेचने लग जाते हैं। किरयाणा व दूध डेयरी वाले भी स्टॉल लगाकर मिठाइयां बेचने में लग जाते हैं। कई दुकानदार बाहर से मिठाइयां मंगवाकर गोदामों में रख रहे हैं। जिनकी क्वालिटी को लेकर कुछ पुष्टि नहीं होती है।

मिठाइयों के सैंपल लेगी स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम

त्यौहार के दिनों में मिलावटी मिठाइयां बिकने की अधिक संभावनाएं होती हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम को आदेश दिए जाएंगे कि वह मिठाइयां की दुकान में जाकर सैंपल लें। सीएमओ को आदेश दिए जाएंगे कि वह खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी और फूड टेस्टिंग वैन को अपने साथ ले जाकर मिठाइयों के सैंपल ले और टेस्टिंग वैन में उसकी जांच कराएं। मिलावट खोरों के साथ किसी अधिकारी की साठगांठ पाई गई तो उसके खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।-डॉ. नरहरि बांगड़, डीसी।

