शिलान्यास:पंचनद सदन का आज सीएम करेंगे शिलान्यास, 8 करोड़ आएगी लागत

फतेहाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जगजीवनपुरा रोड पर होना है निर्माण, सदन में 2 बड़े हाल व 14 कमरे बनेंगे

शहर के जगजीवनपुरा रोड पर पंचनद सदन (पंजाबी धर्मशाला) का शिलान्यास रविवार को सीएम मनोहर लाल ऑनलाइन करेंगे। यह शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम महामण्डलेश्वर स्वामी धर्मदेव के सान्निध्य व पंचनद स्मारक ट्रस्ट के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सुभाष सुधा, विधायक थानेसर की अध्यक्षता में होगा। इसे लेकर निर्माण कार्यक्रम स्थल पर स्वामी धर्मदेव के अलावा सुभाष सुधा, सांसद सुनीता दुग्गल, विधायक दुड़ा राम, लक्ष्मण नापा व भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष बलदेव ग्रोहा आदि बतौर विशेष अतिथि मौजूद रहेंगे। कार्यक्रम सुबह 11 बजे का तय किया गया है।

कार्यक्रम के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए पंचनद सेवा ट्रस्ट के प्रधान किशोरी नारंग व प्रोजेक्ट चेयरमैन राधाकृष्ण नारंग ने देते हुए बताया कि इस समारोह में पंचनद के सभी सदस्यों व पंजाबी समाज के लोगों को परिवार सहित आने का निमंत्रण दिया गया है और सभी के लिए लंगर की व्यवस्था की गई है। उल्लेखनीय है कि पुरानी कचहरी रोड पर बनने वाले पंचनद सदन में दो बड़े हाल व 14 कमरे होंगे।

मध्यम परिवारों के लिए विवाह-पार्टियों के लिए साधारण किराए पर उपलब्ध रहेगा। शहर में पंजाबी धर्मशाला की लंबे समय से डिमांड की जा रही थी। जिसे लेकर पंचनद ट्रस्ट की ओर से भरसक प्रयास किए गए। स्वामी धर्मदेव की मध्यस्थता व प्रयासों के बाद यहां पर सरकार की ओर से जगह दी गई। अब यहां पर पंचनद सदन का निर्माण किया जाएगा, जिसमें करीब दो साल लगेंगे।

धर्मशाला के ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर पार्किंग बनाई जाएगी
बता दें कि पंचनद सदन में 5 कनाल जगह में 8 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से धर्मशाला का निर्माण किया जाएगा। जिसके ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर पार्किंग बनाई जाएगी। प्रथम मंजिल पर बड़ा हाल होगा। वहीं दूसरी व तीसरी व चौथी मंजिल पर कमरे बनाए जाएंगे। इसके लिए धर्मशाला में दो लिफ्ट भी लगाई जाएगी। इस धर्मशाला को लेकर समाज के लोग आर्थिक सहयोग कर रहे हैं।

तैयारियां पूरी कर ली
इस कार्यक्रम को लेकर तैयारियों पूरी कर ली गई है। इसे लेकर रविवार का पंचनद सदस्यों की बैठकों का दौर जारी रहा। रविवार को हुई बैठक में नगर परिषद प्रधान दर्शन नागपाल के अलावा पंचनद सेवा ट्रस्ट के प्रधान किशोरी नारंग व प्रोजेक्ट चेयरमैन राधाकृष्ण नारंग, भीम सैन आनंद, राजेंद्र आहूजा, अनिल असीजा, मनोहर मेहता व अन्य सदस्य आदि मौजूद रहे।

