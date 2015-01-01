पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीजन की पहली शीत लहर:10 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलीं सर्द हवाओं से बढ़ी ठंड, 4 डिग्री पहुंचा न्यूनतम पारा

फतेहाबाद2 दिन पहले
  • सुबह छाई रही धुंध, अधिकतम तापमान में 5 डिग्री की गिरावट, पहाड़ी इलाकों में बर्फबारी व मैदानी इलाकों में बरसात से बढ़ी ठंड, अगले 2 दिनों तक जारी रहेगी शीतलहर

पहाड़ी इलाकों में हो रही बर्फबारी व मैदानी इलाकों में 11 व 12 दिसंबर को हुई बरसात के बाद रविवार को जिले में जहां सुबह के समय खूब धुंध छाई रही वहीं दिन में भी सर्द हवाएं चलने से ठंड बढ़ गई। सीजन की यह पहली शीतलहर है।

शनिवार की रात को हवा की गति धीमी रहने के चलते रविवार सुबह खूब धुंध छाई रही। जिसके चलते वाहनों की रफ्तार धीमी रही। लेकिन सुबह 10 बजे के बाद से 10 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली सर्द हवाओं के कारण धुंध छंट गई लेकिन दिन में भी ठिठुरन रही। शीतलहर के चलते जिले के तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। सर्द हवाओं के चलते 4 डिग्री तक की गिरावट के साथ जहां न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया है वहीं अधिकतम तापमान में भी पांच डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। रविवार को जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 17 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री दर्ज किया है।

शीतलहर से बचाव के लिए ये करें उपाय

  • शीत लहर के दौरान घर के अंदर रहना तथा सर्दियों के पर्याप्त कपड़े पहना जरूरी है।
  • मौसम एवं आपात कार्य प्रणाली सूचना के लिए स्वयं को मीडिया के माध्यमों से निरंतर संपर्क में रहें।
  • आसपास रहने वाले विशेषकर अकेले बुजुर्गों की देखभाल करें।
  • केवल एक कमरे का उपयोग करें। एक आंतरिक कमरा आसानी से ठंड के मौसम में गर्म रह सकता है।
  • सर्दी से बचाव के लिए शरीर को गर्म रखने के लिए नियमित गर्म पानी का सेवन करें।
  • पतली तय के ज्यादा कपड़ों की बजाए मोटी तय का एक कपड़ा पहनें।
  • टोपी और मफलर डालें, जो शरीर को गर्म रखने में सहायक होते हैं।
  • मिट्टी के तेल, हीटर और कोयले के जहरीले धुएं से बचने के लिए समुचित हवा का प्रबंध करें।
  • पौष्टिक खाना खाएं, ताकि आपके शरीर को अत्यधिक गर्मी प्रदान हों।
  • उंगलियों, पंजों, कानों तथा नाक पर सफेदपन अथवा पीले होने तथा ठंड से सुन होने के लक्षण पर डाक्टर से जांच करवाएं।

अगले 2 दिन छाएगी धुंध, वाहन चालक बरतें सावधानी
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले दो दिनों तक क्षेत्र में तापमान में अाैर गिरावट आएगी तथा सुबह के समय धुंध छाई रहेगी। ऐसे में वाहन चालकों को सावधानी बरतने की हिदायतें प्रशासन ने जारी की हैं। वाहन चालक धुंध के समय पीली लाइटों का प्रयोग करें तथा धीमी गति से वाहन चलाएं। इसके अलावा धुंध के समय में सड़कों पर लगी सफेद पट्टी के हिसाब से वाहन को नियंत्रित करें।

हादसों से बचने को नियमों का पालन करें नागरिक
मौसम में हुए बदलाव के बाद शीतलहर शुरू हो गई है तथा धुंध भी छाने लगी है। ऐसे में नागरिकों व वाहन चालकों से मेरी अपील है कि वे प्रशासन द्वारा जारी की गई सभी प्रकार की एडवाइजरी का पालन करें ताकि कोरोना महामारी के इस दौर में किसी को भी परेशानी ना हो।'' -डाॅ. नरहरि बांगड़, डीसी।

घटेगा तापमान, फसलाें की सिंचाई करते रहे
अगले दो से तीन दिनों तक मौसम खुश्क रहेगा तथा सुबह के समय धुंध छाई रहेगी। न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट आने से ठंड में बढ़ोतरी होगी। किसान फलों, सब्जियों व हरे चारे में नियमित रूप से सिंचाई करते रहें।'' -एमएल खिचड़, विभागाध्यक्ष, कृषि एवं मौसम विज्ञान विभाग, हकृवि।

