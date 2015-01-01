पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:8 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली सर्द हवाओं ने कंपकंपाया, 2 डिग्री रहा न्यूनतम पारा

फतेहाबाद38 मिनट पहले
शहर में धुंध के कारण घटी द्श्यता, इस कारण सड़क पर वाहनों की गति भी सामान्य से कम रही।
  • जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 16 डिग्री रहा
  • शीतलहर चलने से बढ़ी ठंड तो धूप निकलने से मिली कुछ राहत

पिछले 4 दिनों से जारी शीत लहर बुधवार को भी जारी रही। सुबह के समय 10 बजे तक हल्की धुंध छाई रही तथा 8 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली सर्द हवाओं ने लोगों को कंपकंपाने पर मजबूर कर दिया। इसके बाद दोपहर साढ़े 12 बजे निकली धूप से लोगों को ठंड से राहत मिली। मंगलवार की रात को जिले का न्यूनतम तापमान में 2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। बुधवार को जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 16 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 2.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले 2 दिनों तक भी जिले में शीत लहर जारी रहने का अनुमान है। वहीं जिला प्रशासन ने भी ठंड, शीत लहर व धुंध के मौसम को देखते हुए लोगों से स्वास्थ्य व सड़क सुरक्षा संबंधी एडवाइजरी का पालन करने की अपील की है।

सड़क पर स्पष्ट दिखाई देनी चाहिए सफेद पट्टी: डीसी

डीसी ने सड़क सुरक्षा एवं सुरक्षित स्कूल वाहन पॉलिसी की बैठक लेते हुए लोकनिर्माण, राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग और मार्केटिंग बोर्ड के अधिकारियों से कहा है कि वे अपने-अपने एरिया में सड़कों पर यह सुनिश्चित करें कि सड़क पर सफेद पट्टी धुंध व रात के समय स्पष्ट नजर आए। उन्होंने कहा कि धुंध के समय अक्सर दुर्घटना का अंदेशा रहता है। इसलिए सड़क सुरक्षा के पूरे प्रबंध किए जाने आवश्यक हैं। उन्होंने वन विभाग को निर्देश दिए कि सभी सड़कों से पेड़ों की टहनियों की छटाई करें और सड़क को अवरूद्ध कर रही झाड़ियों को हटाया जाए। क्षेत्रिय परिवहन प्राधिकरण वाहनों खासकर ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली पर रिफ्लेक्टर लगाएं और इस अभियान में आरएसओ को भी जोड़ा जाए।

गेहूं को फायदा, हरे चारे व सब्जियों में करें सिंचाई

ठंड, सर्द हवाओं व धुंध का यह मौसम गेहूं की फसल के लिए संजीवनी का काम कर रहा है। इस मौसम में गेहूं की फसल तेजी से बढ़वार करती है। ठंड जितनी अधिक पड़ेगी उससे गेहूं के उत्पादन में बढ़ोतरी होगी। वहीं सब्जियों व हरे चारे में कृषि विशेषज्ञ नियमित रूप से सिंचाई करने की सलाह दे रहे हैं ताकि अधिक सर्दी से उन्हें नुकसान ना हो।

