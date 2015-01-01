पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फतेहाबाद:चिल्ली से कब्जे हटाने के लिए कमेटी का गठन, सात दिन में हाेगी कार्रवाई

फतेहाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • डीजीपीएस मशीन से की निशानदेही में झील पर मिला 13 लाेगाें का कब्जा

एडीसी एवं जिला नगर आयुक्त सम्वर्तक सिंह की अध्यक्षता में चिल्ली झील के सौंदर्यीकरण एवं जीर्णोद्घार हेतू विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों की बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए एडीसी ने कहा कि चिल्ली झील सहित शहर को स्वच्छ व सुंदर बनाने के लिए संबंधित विभाग के अधिकारी कार्य करें।

बैठक में खसरा नंबर 391 मौजा फतेहाबाद जोकि चिल्ली झील का हिस्सा है की निशानदेही उपरांत पाए गए कब्जाधारियों के विरूद्ध कार्यवाही बारे अधिकारियों के साथ विचार विमर्श किया गया। अवैध कब्जा छुड़वाने के लिए जिला नगर आयुक्त ने एक कमेटी का गठन किया, जिसमें नप कार्यकारी अधिकारी, कार्यकारी अभियंता, एसएचओ सिटी थाना, कानूनगो फतेहाबाद व कनिष्ठ अभियंता सुखमिंद्र पाल धुडिय़ा, नायब तहसीलदार राजेश गर्ग को सदस्य बनाया गया है और 13 अवैध कब्जों को हटवाकर इसकी रिपोर्ट 7 दिन के अंदर-अंदर प्रस्तुत करने बारे आदेश दिए।

बैठक में कानूनगो राजाराम ने बताया कि नगर परिषद फतेहाबाद के आवेदन पर खसरा नम्बर 391 मौजा फतेहाबाद जोकि चिल्ली झील का हिस्सा है की निशानदेही 5 नवंबर 2020 को उनकी देख-रेख में डीजीपीएस मशीन के माध्यम से करवाई गई। निशानदेही की रिपोर्ट 3 दिसंबर 2020 को प्राप्त हुई, जिसके अनुसार खसरा नम्बर 391 पर 13 व्यक्तियों का अवैध कब्जा पाया गया है। बैठक में जिला राजस्व अधिकारी, तहसीलदार, नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों के द्वारा अवैध कब्जा हटवाने बारे सुझाव दिए गए। एडीसी ने नियमानुसार अवैध कब्जों को हटवाने बारे शीघ्र कार्यवाही करने बारे आदेश दिए और रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करने को कहा है।

