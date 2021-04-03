पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम अपडेट:बोस्ती, बैजलपुर व चौबारा में बिजली गिरने से घरों में आईं दरार

फतेहाबाद/भूना2 घंटे पहले
बैजलपुर में आसमानी बिजली गिरने के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त पानी की टंकी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • कुलां व टोहाना में तीन एमएम बरसात
  • 8 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली हवाएं, अधिकतम पारा 1 डिग्री लुढ़का

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के आंशिक प्रभाव तथा पहाड़ी क्षेत्र में लगातार हो रही बर्फबारी के चलते बुधवार देर रात से जिले में मौसम का मिजाज बदल गया। जिसके चलते जिले वीरवार को पूरा दिन बादल छाए रहे तथा जिले भर में बूंदाबांदी हुई।

वीरवार सुबह जिले के गांव बोस्ती के खेतों में ट्रांसफार्मर पर तथा बैजलपुर व चौबारा गांव में मकान पर आसमानी बिजली गिरने से नुकसान हुआ। मकानों में बिजली के उपकरण जल गए तथा दरार आई जबकि ट्रांसफार्मर जल गया। जिले के टोहाना व कुलां में 3 एमएम बरसात हुई, जबकि फतेहाबाद, भूना, रतिया व भट्‌टू में बूंदाबांदी हुई।

पूरा दिन 8 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली हवाओं के चलते ठंड रही। मौसम परिवर्तन के बाद हुई बादलवाही के कारण जहां न्यूनतम तापमान में 3 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई वहीं अधिकतम तापमान में 1 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। वीरवार को जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 24 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

गांव चौबारा: गांव चौबारा में गुरुवार की सुबह करीब पौने 9 बजे अचानक आसमानी बिजली गिरने से रोहताश कुमार के मकान में दरार आ गई। वहीं पूरे घर में विद्युत उपकरण जलकर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। आसमानी बिजली गिरने से किसान परिवार को एक लाख से भी अधिक का भारी नुकसान हुआ है।

गांव बैजलपुर: गांव बैजलपुर निवासी पूर्व पीटीआई अध्यापक बीर सिंह के घर गुरुवार की सुबह आसमानी बिजली गिर गई। जिससे पूरे घर की छत में दरार आ गई और काफी सामान नष्ट हो गया। इस दौरान घर में कोई नहीं था जिसके चलते बड़ा हादसा नहीं हुआ। लेकिन घर में रखी पानी की टैंकी व बिजली के उपकरण खराब हो गए।

गांव बोस्ती: गांव बोस्ती में पूर्व जिला पार्षद अजय मेहता के खेतों में लगे ट्रांसफार्मर पर बिजली गिर गई। बिजली गिरने से बड़ा धमाका हुआ जिससे ट्रांसफार्मर पूरी तरह से जलकर राख हो गया। उपरोक्त तीनों ही गावों में आसमानी बिजली गिरने से काफी देर के लिए सप्लाई बाधित रही। बैजलपुर निवासी बीर सिंह व चौबारा निवासी रोहताश कुमार ने नायब तहसीलदार भूना को ज्ञापन देकर प्राकृतिक आपदा से हुई हानि की भरपाई की मांग की है।

बढ़ेगी ठंड, गेहूं, सरसों सहित सभी फसलों को फायदा

मौसम में हुए बदलाव व पहाड़ों में हो रही बर्फबारी के चलते ठंड अब लंबी चलेगी। जिससे गेहूं की फसल में सबसे अधिक फायदा होगा। क्योंकि गेहूं की फसल ठंड के मौसम में तेजी से बढ़वार करेगी, जिससे उत्पादन अधिक होगा। वहीं सरसों, चना, सब्जियों में हरे चारे में भी हल्की बरसात से फायदा होगा। टोहाना व कुलां क्षेत्र में किसानों को कुछ दिनों तक सिंचाई नहीं करनी पड़ेगी।

मौसम पूर्वानुमान

हरियाणा कृषि विश्वविद्यालय हिसार के मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार आज में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के प्रभाव के चलते क्षेत्र में बादल छाए रहेंगे तथा बरसात होने की संभावना है। इसके बाद कल से हवा का रुख पहाड़ी इलाकों से मैदानी क्षेत्र की तरफ होने से न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट आने से ठंड में बढ़ोतरी होगी तथा धुंध भी छाई रहेगी।

25 डिग्री तक चला गया था पारा

पिछले 5 दिनों से मौसम लगातार खुश्क रहने तथा दिन में तेज धूप निकलने से तापमान में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही थी तथा अधिकतम तापमान 25 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया था। इस दौरान दिन में ठंड बिल्कुल भी नहीं हो रही थी। लेकिन मौसम में बदलाव के बाद अब तापमान में गिरावट आएगी।

आज भी बरसात संभव: खिचड़

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के आंशिक प्रभाव के चलते मौसम में बदलाव हुआ है। ऐसे में आज भी क्षेत्र में तेज हवाओं के साथ बरसात होने की संभावना है। किसान फसलों में सिंचाई ना करें। कल से मौसम साफ होने का अनुमान है, ठंड में बढ़ोतरी होगी। -एमएल खिचड़, विभागाध्यक्ष, कृषि एवं मौसम विज्ञान विभाग, हकृवि

