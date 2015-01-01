पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:शिवपुरी में ही हाेगा काेराेना मृतकों का अंतिम संस्कार, लगाई जाएगी चिमनी

फतेहाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत के बाद उनके अंतिम संस्कार को लेकर आने वाली समस्या के समाधान को लेकर शहर की शिवपुरी में चिमनी लगाए जाने का टेंडर तकनीकी कारणों से मंगलवार को नहीं खुल पाया। अब यह टेंडर बुधवार को खोला जाएगा। जिसके बाद चिमनी लगाने का काम शुरू किया जाएगा। जिसके बाद वहां पर कोरोना संक्रमितों का दाह संस्कार किया जा सकेगा।

बता दें कि कोरोना काल के चलते संक्रमितों की मौत हो जाने उनके अंतिम संस्कार को लेकर फतेहाबाद में कोई जगह तय नहीं है। शिवपुरी सभा की ओर से शुरूआत में ही शिवपुरी में संक्रमित मृतकों का संस्कार करने पर एतराज जताया था। जिसके बाद नगर परिषद ने हुडा के खुले मैदान में दाह संस्कार करना शुरू कर दिया था, लेकिन वहां भी आस-पास रहने वाले लोग संस्कार करने पर एतराज करने लगे।

नप कर्मचारी जब भी संस्कार करने जाते तो वहां पर उन्हें विरोध का सामना करना पड़ता। पिछले दिनों ढाणी टाहली वाली में भी कर्मचारियों को लोगों का विरोध सहना पड़ा। जिसके बाद कर्मचारियों ने जगह की मांग की थी। इस तरह की समस्या को देखते हुए अधिकारियों ने शिवपुरी सभा के साथ बैठक कर समाधान पर चर्चा की थी।

जिसमें शिवपुरी में एक जगह पर चिमनी लगाने का निर्णय लिया गया, जिसमें कोरोना काल रहने तक कोरोना संक्रमितों का संस्कार करने पर सहमति बनी। इस चिमनी पर करीब 3 लाख रुपये की लागत आएगी। यह चिमनी 16 फुट ऊपर तक लगेगी, जिससे धुआं ऊपर ही निकल जाएगा। इस चिमनी को लगाने को लेकर मंगलवार को टैंडर खुलना था, लेकिन अधिकारियों की व्यस्तता के चलते नहीं खोला जा सका। अब यह टेंडर बुधवार को खोला जाएगा। इस बारे में नगर परिषद के एमई सुमित चोपड़ा ने बताया कि मंगलवार को व्यस्तता के चलते चिमनी का टैंडर खोला नहीं जा सका। बुधवार को टैंडर खोलकर आगे की प्रक्रिया अमल में लाई जाएगी।

