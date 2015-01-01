पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुरू नहीं हुआ इन सीटू प्रबंधन:फसल अवशेष जलने की लोकेशन 900 पार, 627 पहुंचा एक्यूआई, मात्र 12 हजार हेक्टेयर में बनी गांठें

फतेहाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रात को फसल अवशेष जलने से शुक्रवार सुबह खेतों में छाया स्मॉग।

जिला कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग ने इस बात को स्वीकार किया है कि पिछले साल से 18 गुना अधिक यंत्र होने के बावजूद जिले में फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन का काम धीमा चल रहा है। विभाग ने अब तक जिले में हुई धान की कटाई व फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन का डाटा जारी किया है। जिसमें कहा गया है कि जिले में अभी तक एक्स सीटू मैनेजमेंट का काम चल रहा है।

इसके बाद जिले में इन सीटू प्रबंधन का काम शुरू होगा। जबकि सच यह है कि जिले की 80 फीसदी सीएचसी वर्किंग में ही नहीं होने के चलते जिले में इन सीटू प्रबंधन करने की बजाय किसान फसल अवशेषों को आग लगा रहे हैं। जिले में इन सीटू का काम सिर्फ सुपर सीडर मशीनों द्वारा ही किया जा रहा है। वहीं फसल अवशेष जलाने से जिले में प्रदूषण का स्तर शुक्रवार को 600 पार करते हुए 627 दर्ज किया गया।

सीएचसी के 38 बेलरों ने केवल 1600 हेक्टेयर में ही प्रबंधन किया

कृषि विभाग द्वारा जारी किए गए डाटा में बताया गया है कि जिले में 3 लाख एकड़ में धान की फसल थी। जिसमें से 60 फीसदी यानि 1 लाख 80 हजार एकड़ फसल की कटाई हो चुकी है। लेकिन विभाग द्वारा 185 बेलरों पर दिए गए 80 फीसदी अनुदान के बाद भी केवल 12 हजार हेक्टेयर में गांठें बन पाई हैं। हैरानी की बात यह है कि इनमें से सीएचसी के 38 बेलरों ने केवल 1600 हेक्टेयर में ही प्रबंधन किया है।

कैसे गलत है विभाग का इन सीटू शुरू होने का दावा

विभाग ने दावा किया है कि जिले में अब इन सीटू प्रबंधन शुरू होगा। लेकिन समझने की बात यह है कि जो किसान इन सीटू मैनेजमेंट करते हैं वे धान की फसल निकालने के तुरंत बाद फसल अवशेषों में ही बिजाई करते हैं। लेकिन जो किसान गांठें बनाते हैं उन्हें बेलर का इंतजार करना पड़ता है। ऐसे में बड़ा सवाल यह है कि जिले में 460 सीएचसी सेंटर होने के बावजूद जिले में अभी तक इन सीटू प्रबंधन शुरू क्यों नहीं हो पाया है।

जिले में अब तक 80 हजार एकड़ में जल चुके हैं फसल अवशेष

हरसेक अब तक जिले में फसल अवशेष जलने की 910 लोकेशन भेज चुका है। जिनके आधार पर विभाग 350 किसानों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करवा चुका है। एक अनुमान के अनुसार जिले में अब तक 80 हजार से भी अधिक एकड़ में किसान फसल अवशेष जला चुके हैं। अब तक जिले में 10 हजार एकड़ में गेहूं की बिजाई हुई है। 30 हजार एकड़ में गांठें बनी हैं तथा बाकी भूमि में अभी तक बिजाई होनी बाकी है।

फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन को कर रहे हैं जागरूक

जिले के किसानों को लगातार फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन के लिए जागरूक कर रहे हैं। अब इन सीटू मैनेजमेंट का काम शुरू होगा। अब तक 12 हजार हेक्टेयर में गांठें बनाई गई हैं। 201 एफआईआर दर्ज करवा चुके हैं। -राजेश सिहाग, डीडीए।

