कोविड-19:मानावाली व ढांड के 2 बुजुर्गों की मौत जिले में 50 और कोरोना संक्रमित मिले

फतेहाबाद2 दिन पहले
  • स्कूलों व कॉलेजों के 800 विद्यार्थियों सहित पहली बार 1 दिन में 1324 सैंपल लिए

प्रदेश के कई जिलों में स्कूलों के विद्यार्थियों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद प्रदेश सरकार ने सभी राजकीय व निजी स्कूलों को 30 नवंबर तक बंद करने का निर्णय लिया गया हैं। वहीं शुक्रवार को जिले में विभिन्न स्कूलों व कॉलेजों में 800 से भी अधिक विद्यार्थियों के कोरोना टेस्ट के लिए सैंपल लिए गए। जिले में पहली बार एक दिन में कुल 1324 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। वहीं शुक्रवार जिले में 50 लोगों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई तथा गांव ढांड व मानावाली के बुजुर्गों की मौत हो गई। दोनों ही बुजुर्गों की उम्र 60 साल से अधिक थी तथा सांस व शुगर की बीमारी से ग्रस्त थे।

इसी के साथ ही जिले में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 3959 हो गई है। इनमें से 3445 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं तथा अब तक जिले में 87 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। अब जिले में कोरोना के 427 एक्टिव केस हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा है। वहीं ठीक होने पर 56 लोगों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। अंजलि कॉलोनी निवासी 34 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, गोल कोठी निवासी 71 वर्षीय महिला, काजलहेड़ी निवासी 56 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, भाटिया कॉलोनी निवासी 10 वर्षीय बालिका, मॉडल टाउन निवासी 55 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, उसका भाई, भूना निवासी 26 वर्षीय युवती, भट्टू मंडी निवासी 45 वर्षीय महिला, हुडा सेक्टर 3 निवासी 59 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, परिवार से ही 54 वर्षीय महिला, अल्फा सिटी निवासी 34 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, कोर्ट कांप्लेक्स से 15 वर्षीय युवती, 32 वर्षीय युवक, 44 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 40 वर्षीय महिला, उसका 13 वर्षीय बेटा, जगजीवनपुरा से 34 वर्षीय महिला पॉजिटिव मिली है।

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते आज से 30 तक स्कूलों को बंद करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। लेकिन इस दौरान सभी अध्यापकों काे ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई जारी रखने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। इसके अलावा विभाग में अध्यापकों व अन्य कर्मचारियों की जो ट्रेनिंग चल रही हैं वे सभी जारी रहेंगी। इसके अलावा सभी स्कूल मुखियाओं को 30 नवंबर तक बीच-बीच में स्कूलों को सेनिटाइज करवाने के निर्देश भी दिए गए हैं।

87 लोगों की हो चुकी मौत, सावधानी रखें: डॉ. विष्णु
जिले में शुक्रवार को 1324 सैंपल लिए गए हैं इनमें अधिकतर स्कूलों व कॉलेजों के विद्यार्थियों के हैं। जिले में अब तक 87 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। इस समय लोगों को अधिक सावधानी रखने की जरूरत है। जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आती मास्क को ही वैक्सीन समझें।

