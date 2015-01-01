पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना संक्रमित शहर की भीवां बस्ती की महिला और रतिया के बुजुर्ग की मौत, 49 पॉजिटिव मिले

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों व संक्रमण से होने वाली मौतों का आंकड़ा तेजी से बढ़ता जा रहा है। त्यौहारी सीजन में स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा टेस्टिंग बढ़ाए जाने के बाद से जिले में पिछले 5 दिनों से रोजाना 50 से अधिक पॉजिटिव केस मिल रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को भी जिले में कोरोना के 49 नए केस मिले तथा दो संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। मरने वालों में शहर भी भीवां बस्ती की 60 वर्षीय महिला तथा रतिया की टिब्बा कॉलोनी का बुजुर्ग है।

उक्त दोनों ही शुगर व अस्थमा की बीमारी से ग्रस्त थे। बुजुर्ग हिसार के एक अस्पताल में एडमिट था तथा महिला होम आइसोलेशन में थी। जिले में मौत का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 77 पहुंच गया है। इसी महीने ये 18वीं मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं 49 नए केस मिले से जिले में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 3674 पहुंच गई है। इनमें से 3052 ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब जिले में कोरोना के 528 एक्टिव केस हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

फतेहाबाद में 9 और टोहाना में मिले 10 पॉजिटिव : वीरवार को मिले 49 संक्रमितों में से फतेहाबाद में 9 लोगों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। इसके अलावा टोहाना में 10, रतिया में 12, भट्टू में 10, भूना 6 तथा जाखल में 2 पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं।

टेस्टिंग बढ़ाने के साथ ही जिले में अब कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या भी तेजी से बढ़ने लगी है। सर्दी के इस मौसम में नागरिकों को चाहिए की वे नियमों का पालन करें ताकि महामारी को फैलने से रोका जा सके।'' -डॉ. हनुमान, डिप्टी सीएमओ।

