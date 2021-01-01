पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपलब्धि:30 दिन में 1879 शिकायतों का समाधान कर प्रदेश में नंबर वन बना जिला

फतेहाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिकायतों का समाधान करने को बनाई विशेष आईटी टीम, डीसी रोजाना कर रहे मॉनिटरिंग, पीपीपी का 7.9 प्रतिशत काम बाकी

परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने व अपडेट करने में जिला शुरू से ही प्रदेश में पहले नंबर पर चल रहा है। वहीं अब सरल पोर्टल पर आने वाली विभिन्न विभागों की ग्रीवांस का समाधान करने में भी 23वें नंबर से सिर्फ एक महीने में ही पहले नंबर पर पहुंच गया है।

एक महीना पहले सरल पोर्टल की ग्रीवांस का समाधान करने में जिला प्रदेश के 21 जिलों व एक मुख्यालय के बाद 23 वें नंबर पर था। सरल पोर्टल की जिले में कुल 1885 ग्रीवांस लंबे समय से पेंडिंग चल रही थी। डीसी डॉ. नरहरि बांगड़ ने इन समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए आईटी प्रोफेशनल की एक विशेष टीम बनाई जो सुबह 7 बजे से अपना काम शुरू कर देती है तथा सुबह 9 बजे संबंधित विभागाध्यक्षों को उनके विभाग की ग्रीवांस मेल कर देती है।

इसके बाद पूरा दिन की रिपोर्ट लेकर रोजाना डीसी को चेक करवाई जाती है। इसी का ही परिणाम है कि सिर्फ 30 दिनों में जिला 23वें नंबर से पहले नंबर पर पहुंच गया है।

पोर्टल पर आती हैं समस्याएं

सरल केंद्र में काम करवाने के लिए आने वाले नागरिकों को यदि वहां किसी प्रकार की परेशानी आती है तो वे ऑनलाइन शिकायत कर सकते हैं। नागरिक उन्हें आने वाली समस्याओं जैसे, बिजली नहीं होना, पंखा नहीं चलना, कार्य में देरी, कर्मचारियों द्वारा सही डीलिंग नहीं करना जैसी समस्याएं अपडेट कर देते हैं। नागरिकों द्वारा की गई शिकायत पोर्टल के माध्यम से ही जिला प्रशासन के पास आती हैं जिनका उन्हें समाधान करना होता है।

8.5 चल रहा जिले का स्कोर

ग्रीवेंस का कितने समय में समाधान किया गया उसी के आधार पर जिले का स्कोर जनरेट होता है। ग्रीवांस का सही समय पर समाधान होने के चलते जिले का स्कोर इस समय प्रदेश में सबसे अधिक 8.5 चल रहा है।

पीपीपी का 92 %काम पूरा

परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने व अपडेट करने में भी जिला प्रदेश में पहले नंबर पर है। जिले के कुल 2.51 लाख परिवारों में से 2.31 लाख की पीपीपी बन चुकी है। पीपीपी अपडेट करने का जिले में सिर्फ 7.9 फीसदी कार्य ही बाकी है।

परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने में पिछड़े शहर के निवासी

फतेहाबाद शहर के अलावा अन्य शहरी क्षेत्रों में 90 फीसदी कार्य पूरा हो चुका है। लेकिन शहरवासी अभी भी सबसे पीछे चल रहे हैं। शहर के सिर्फ 82 फीसदी परिवारों ने ही पीपीपी अपडेट करवाई है।

सरल पोर्टल की ग्रीवांस के लिए आईटी लैब में कार्य होता है। दिन में 3 टाइम रिपोर्ट लेकर विभागाध्यक्षों को फोन भी करते हैं। डीसी साहब को रोजाना स्टेटस सब्मिट करते हैं।'' -सिकंदर, डीआईओ, एनआईसी।

समस्याओं का समाधान प्राथमिकता: डीसी

नागरिकों की समस्याओं का समाधान करना ही हमारी प्राथमिकता है। सरल पोर्टल की ग्रीवांस के लिए विशेष आईटी टीम लगाई गई है, प्रदेश में पहला नंबर होना गर्व की बात है।'' -डॉ. नरहरि बांगड़, डीसी।

