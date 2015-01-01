पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:8 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली हवा के कारण छटा स्मॉग 467 हुआ एक्यूआई, नप ने शहर में किया पानी का छिड़काव

फतेहाबाद3 घंटे पहले
जिले में किसानों द्वारा जलाए जा रहे फसल अवशेषों के कारण पिछले 20 दिनों से फैले जहरीले धुएं से मंगलवार को थोड़ी राहत मिली। मंगलवार को दिन में 8 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली हवा के कारण धुआं छंट गया। जिससे सोमवार के मुकाबले मौसम साफ रहा। मंगलवार को जिले का एक्यूआई 467 दर्ज किया गया।

वहीं शहर में प्रदूषण के स्तर को कम करने के लिए नगर परिषद ने मुख्य रोड पर पानी का छिड़काव किया ताकि प्रदूषण के कण जमीन पर बैठ जाएं। वहीं सोमवार की रात को किसानों द्वारा फसल अवशेष जलाने के कारण जिले में फसल अवशेष जलने की लोकेशन 1300 के पार पहुंच गई है। जिले में अब फसल अवशेष जलाने के कुल मामले बढ़कर 1338 पहुंच गए हैं।

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध तथा कृषि विभाग द्वारा सब्सिडी पर दिए गए यंत्रों के वर्किंग में नहीं होने तथा प्रशासन द्वारा सख्ती नहीं दिखाने के चलते किसान इस बार अधिक आग लगा रहे हैं। अगले दस दिन महत्वपूर्ण इसलिए हैं क्योंकि गेहूं की बिजाई का सही समय 20 नवंबर तक ही है। वहीं जिले में अभी तक धान की कटाई का काम 30 फीसदी बाकी है। ऐसे में किसान अगले 10 दिनों में अधिक आग लगाएंगे। ऐसे में यदि प्रशासन व विभाग ने सख्त कदम नहीं उठाए तो जिले में प्रदूषण अगले 10 दिनों में और भी घातक स्तर पर पहुंच जाएगा।

11 डिग्री तक पहुंचा रात का पारा, ठंड में बढ़ाेतरी

जिले में रात का तापमान अब 11 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया है। सुबह व शाम को ठंड महसूस हो रही है। हवा में नमी की मात्रा अधिक होने के चलते प्रदूषण के कण हवा में अधिक देर तक रहते हैं जिसके चलते हवा नहीं चलने की स्थिति में फसल अवशेषों का धुआं वातावरण में ही फैलता रहता है। मंगलवार को जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 29 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

फसल अवशेषों को न जलाएं किसान

जिले के किसानों से अपील है कि वे फसल अवशेषों को आग न लगा कर उन्हें जमीन में मिलाएं। प्रदूषण का स्तर कम करने के लिए नगर परिषदों को पानी का छिड़काव करने के लिए कहा गया है। आमजन से अपील है कि वे मास्क जरूर लगा कर रखें। - डॉ. नरहरि बांगड़, डीसी|

