सुविधा:5 कार्यालयों में लागू हुआ ई-ऑफिस सिस्टम, पहले दिन पोर्टल पर अपलोड हुईं 4 फाइलें

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार के ई-गवर्नेंस लागू करने की योजना के तहत जिले में मंगलवार से डीसी कार्यालय तथा इससे जुड़े हुए सीटीएम, डीआरओ, डीडीपीओ, एडीसी व एसडीएम फतेहाबाद कार्यालयों में ई-ऑफिस सिस्टम लागू कर दिया गया है। डीसी डॉ. नरहरि सिंह बांगड़ ने अपने कार्यालय में ई-ऑफिस सिस्टम का शुभारंभ करते हुए सीटीएम कार्यालय से आई पहली फाईल को डील किया।

पहले दिन जिले में ई-ऑफिस के माध्यम से 4 फाइलें पोर्टल पर अपडेट हुई। यहां बता दें कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा प्रदेश के सभी जिलों में 25 दिसंबर को ई-गवर्नेंस डे के दिन ई-ऑफिस लागू करने के निर्देश दिए हुए हैं। इसके चलते जिला प्रशासन ने बीते दिनों ही इसी महीने ई-ऑफिस लागू करने की बात कही थी ताकि 25 दिसंबर तक सभी अधिकारी व कर्मचारी पोर्टल पर काम करना अच्छे से सीख जाएं। विदित हो कि एनआईसी पिछले 20 दिनों से डीसी कार्यालय के 70 से अधिक कर्मचारियों को ई-ऑफिस पोर्टल की ट्रेनिंग दे रही है।

पहले दिन ये फाइलें पोर्टल पर हुईं अपडेट

  • हृदय व ब्रेन रोग से ग्रस्त गांव किरढ़ान निवासी सुभाष द्वारा सीएम राहत कोष से मांगी गई आर्थिक सहायता की फाइल।
  • गंभीर बीमारी से ग्रस्त शहर की कबीर बस्ती की महिला द्वारा आर्थिक सहायता की मांग की फाइल।
  • कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई में फीस बढ़ोतरी व बांड भरवाने के फैसले पर रोक लगाने के ज्ञापन की फाइल।
  • गांव काजलहेड़ी के सिद्धमुख फीडर का इंतकाल दर्ज करने की फाइल।
