भट्टूकलां:इलेक्ट्रिक वैक्सीन इंटेलिजेंस नेटवर्क का शुभारंभ किया

भट्टूकलांएक घंटा पहले
सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में इलेक्ट्रिक वैक्सीन इंटेलिजेंस नेटवर्क का शुभारंभ किया गया। नेटवर्क का शुभारंभ सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र की एसएमओ डॉ. सुजाता बंसल ने किया। उन्होंने कहा कि इस नेटवर्क को सीएचसी के अंतर्गत आने वाले कोल्ड चेन प्वाइंट भट्टूकलां, पीलीमंदोरी, खैराती खेड़ा तथा बनगांव में लगाया गया। इससे पहले टीकाकरण के लिए प्रयोग होने वाली दवाइयों का टेंपरेचर रजिस्टर में मेंटेन हुआ करता था। अब यह टेंपरेचर इस सिस्टम के माध्यम से फतेहाबाद व पंचकूला पर भी देखा जा सकता है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस सिस्टम के माध्यम से अगर टेंपरेचर मानक दर से कम या ज्यादा है तो उसी समय अलार्म के द्वारा पता लग जाता है। टेंपरेचर सही रहने पर दवाई की गुणवत्ता बनी रहती है। इस सिस्टम के लगने से दवाइयों का रखरखाव सही रूप से होगा। क्षेत्र के लोगों को इसका लाभ मिलेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकारी अस्पतालों में अधिक सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए आधुनिक सिस्टम लागू किए जा रहे है। इस अवसर पर डॉ. सुरेंद्र, डॉ. कुलदीप, डॉ. शिक्षा, गौरव, कुलदीप गुरूवाण मौजूद थे।

किसानों को नैनो नाइट्रोजन नैनो जिंक और जैव उर्वरक को लेकर जानकारी दी

इफको द्वारा गांव फुलां के किसानों को इफको नैनो नाइट्रोजन, नैनो जिंक तथा जैव उर्वरक से गेहूं के बीज को उपचारित कर बिजाई के लिए खेत दिवस व जैव उर्वरक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता ब्लॉक कृषि अधिकारी फतेहाबाद डॉ. अनूप सिंह ने की तथा किसानों को खेत में पराली प्रबंधन के बारे में विस्तार से बताया। गांव के 60 प्रगतिशील किसानों ने कार्यक्रम में भाग लिया तथा इफको द्वारा किसानों को सब्जियों के बीज तथा जैव उर्वरक बांटे गये।

इफको फतेहाबाद के सहायक क्षेत्र प्रबंधक बहादुर सिंह ने बताया कि इफको द्वारा गांव में 50 किसानों के खेतों में धान की फसल में इफको नैनो जिंक का प्रदर्शन लगवाया गया था, जिसमें 250 मिली प्रति एकड़ नैनो जिंक का स्प्रे करवाया गया। इसके बेहतर परिणाम मिले है। उन्होंने बताया कि इफको द्वारा इफको नैनो नाइट्रोजन के भी क्षेत्र प्रदर्शन गेहूं की फसल पर लगवाए जाएंगे। कृषि विकास अधिकारी डॉ. राजपाल किसानों को गेहूं की फसल की किस्मों, खाद प्रबन्धन, खरपतवार नियंत्रण व बीमारियों की रोकथाम के बारे मे विस्तार से चर्चा की।

