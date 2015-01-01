पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हड़ताल की तैयारी:कर्मचारी संगठनों की हड़ताल कल, ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट के साथ डीएसपी और एसएचओ संभालेंगे कानून व्यवस्था

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
रोडवेज कर्मचारियों एवं अन्य कर्मचारी संगठनों की ओर से 26 नवंबर की राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल सफल बनाने के लिए सर्व कर्मचारी संघ हरियाणा के ब्लाक फतेहाबाद ने सभी विभागों का डोर टू डोर अभियान चलाया। वहीं दूसरी ओर हड़ताल के बीच आमजन को कोई परेशानी न हो, इसके लिए बस अड्डों पर अधिकारियों की ड्यूटी लगा दी है। इसके अलावा इसी दिन किसान संगठनों के दिल्ली कूच को देखते हुए भी प्रशासन ने ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट लगा दिए हैं।

ये विभाग रहेंगे हड़ताल में शामिल

इस हड़ताल को लेकर सर्व कर्मचारी संघ हरियाणा की टीम ने फतेहाबाद शहर के नहर विभाग, आईटीआई, पब्लिक हैल्थ, मार्केट कमेटी, रोडवेज, नगरपालिका, फायर ब्रिगेड, वन विभाग, बीडीओ, बी एंड आर, डीसी कार्यालय, पटवार एवं कानूनगो, शिक्षा विभाग, आदि विभागों का दौरा किया। अभियान में सचिव इंद्र सिंह घासी, मास्टर राधेश्याम मास्टर सुमेर आर्य लादूराम राम , रमेश तुषामड़ आदि ने भाग लिया। राजपाल मिताथल ने प्रैस विज्ञप्ति जारी कर बताया कि कल शहर में सभी यूनियनों के प्रधान सचिव व अन्य कर्मचारियों द्वारा मोटरसाइकिलों का जत्था भी 26 नवंबर की हड़ताल को लेकर निकाला जाएगा।

बस अड्डों पर भी ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट लगाए

जहां एक ओर किसानों का दिल्ली कूच कार्यक्रम है। वहीं रोडवेज कर्मचारियों ने भी 26 को चक्का जाम का ऐलान कर रखा है। इसमें विभिन्न कर्मचारी, मजदूर संगठन भी शामिल हैं। ऐसे में जिला प्रशासन ने चक्का जाम पर नजर रखने के लिए ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट की ड्यूटी लगाई है। जिलाधीश डॉ. नर हरि सिंह बांगड़ ने 26 नवंबर को ही हरियाणा रोडवेज कर्मचारी संघ की प्रस्तावित हड़ताल व सभी डिपुओं पर मशाल जुलूस निकालने के मद्देनजर विभिन्न स्थानों पर आमजन की सुविधाओं व कानूनी व्यवस्था देखरेख के लिए 25 नवंबर व हड़ताल खत्म होने तक अधिकारियों को ड्यूटी मजिस्टे्रट भी नियुक्त किया है। तहसीलदार विजय कुमार को बस अड्डा फतेहाबाद, उप तहसीलदार राजेश गर्ग को कार्यशाला बस अड्डा फतेहाबाद, तहसीलदार प्रकाश चंद को बस अड्डा टोहाना, बीडीपीओ नरेन्द्र सिंह को कार्यशाला बस अड्डा टोहाना, तहसीलदार विजय मोहन सियाल को बस अड्डा रतिया, उप तहसीलदार बलराम जाखड़ को बस अड्डा भट्टू कलां, बीडीपीओ रवि कुमार को बस अड्डा भूना, उप तहसीलदार रामचंद्र को बस अड्डा जाखल तथा उप तहसीलदार गोपी चंद्र को बस अड्डा कुलां के लिए ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किया है।

