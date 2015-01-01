पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्यावरण का रखें ध्यान:दिवाली पर हर साल होता है साढ़े 4 करोड़ के पटाखों का कारोबार, त्योहार से पहले ही हार्मफुल लेवल पर प्रदूषण

फतेहाबाद2 दिन पहले
दीपावली के त्यौहार को लेकर फव्वारा चौक पर स्टॉल के लिए रखी मेजें।
  • दिवाली पर 900 पार पहुंच जाता है एक्यूआई
  • 12 से 14 नवंबर तक बेच सकेंगे पटाखे
  • फतेहाबाद शहर में हुड्डा ग्राउंड में लगेंगी स्टॉलें

दीपावली के दिन जिले में एक दिन में लगभग साढ़े 4 करोड़ का पटाखों का कारोबार हो जाता है। चूंकि इन दिनों पराली जलाने के मामले भी होते हैं, जिससे प्रदूषण होता ही है। दीपावली के दिन बजने वाले पटाखे इसे और बढ़ा देते हैं। इस दिन हर साल जिले में प्रदूषण का स्तर इतना बढ़ जाता है कि सांस लेने में परेशानी होने के साथ-साथ आंखों में जलन की समस्या बढ़ जाता है।

वहीं इस बार पिछले साल की तुलना में फसल अवशेष अधिक जलने के कारण जिले में प्रदूषण का स्तर पहले ही हार्मफुल लेवल पर चल रहा है। ऐसे में सरकार द्वारा दी गई 2 घंटे पटाखे बजाने की छूट प्रदूषण के इस स्तर को और अधिक बढ़ाएगी क्योंकि एक ही दिन लगभग साढ़े 4 करोड़ के पटाखे लोग कुछ ही घंटे में फूंक देंगे। जिला प्रशासन ने सोमवार को जिले भर में दीपावली से पूर्व पटाखे बेचने वाली स्टॉलों के स्थान निश्चित कर दिए हैं।

प्रशासन के लिए दो घंटे के नियमों का पालन करवाना होगा मुश्किल

सरकार की ओर से पटाखे बजाने को लेकर दो घंटे की छूट जरूर दी है, लेकिन इस नियम का पालन नहीं किया जाता है। लोगों को रोक पाना मुश्किल हो जाता है। हालांकि दीपावली के पहले जिला प्रशासन की ओर से हर बार ही कम से कम पटाखे बजाने की अपील की जाती है, लेकिन उसका असर देखने को नहीं मिलता है। सरकार ने इस बार भी दीपावली के दिन 2 घंटे रात 8 से 10 बजे तक ही पटाखे बजाने की इजाजत दी है। लेकिन लोग पूरी रात आतिशबाजी करते हैं। क्योंकि जिले भर में एक समय पर पुलिस भी इतने लोगों तक पहुंच कर उन्हें नहीं रोक सकती।

पटाखों की बिक्री के लिए फतेहाबाद में सबसे अधिक व रतिया में कम आवेदन

पटाखों की बिक्री करने के लिए जिले भर से 254 लोगों ने आवेदन किए हैं। इनमें से फतेहाबाद शहर से 162, भूना से 73, भट्टू से 63, टोहाना से 38 तथा रतिया से 18 लोगों ने आवेदन किए हैं। पटाखे बेचने की स्टॉलें फतेहाबाद शहर के लिए लघु सचिवालय के सामने पुराना हुडा ग्राउंड, भट्टू कलां में बस अड्डा के सामने हुडा ग्राउंड, भूना में राजकीय महाविद्यालय का खेल मैदान, रतिया में नाम चर्चा घर के सामने खाली मैदान, टोहाना शहर में दमकौरा रोड पर गैस एजेंसी के सामने तथा जाखल मंडी में राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय का मैदान निर्धारित किया गया है।

गांवों में होती है पटाखों की अवैध बिक्री

दिवाली के अवसर पर गांवों में पटाखों की अवैध बिक्री धड़ल्ले से होती है। गांवों के छोटे दुकानदार शहर की स्टॉलों व गोदामों से पटाखे ले जाते हैं तथा दुकानों पर बेचते हैं। इसके अलावा गांवों में सख्ती कम होने के चलते आतिशबाजी भी अधिक होती है।

प्रदूषण बढ़ने के कारण बीमार हो रहे लोग

किसानों द्वारा फसल के अवशेषों को जलाने से प्रदूषण का स्तर इतना अधिक है कि स्वास्थ्य के लिए बहुत ही हानिकारक है। ऐसा होने से अस्थमा व अन्य बीमारी से ग्रस्त लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है। पिछले साल की बात करें तो 900 से ज्यादा प्रदूषण लेवल दर्ज किया गया था।

पटाखों में होते हैं रसायन, संभल कर करे प्रयोग

पटाखों में कॉपर, कैडियम, लेड, मैग्नेशियम, सोडियम,जिक, नाइट्रेट एवं नाइट्राइट जैसे घातक रसायन मिले होते हैं। इसमें 125 डेसीबल से ज्यादा ध्वनि होती है। जिससे इंसान बहरा भी हो सकता है। इससे निकलने वाली चिंगारी से सांस एवं त्वचा की बीमारी होने की संभावना बढ़ जाती है।

इन नियमों का करना होगा पालन

  • पटाखों व विस्फोटक पदार्थों की बिक्री व भंडारण के लिए लाइसेंस लेना अनिवार्य है।
  • कोई व्यक्ति निर्धारित मात्रा से अधिक संख्या में पटाखों का भंडारण नहीं कर सकता है।
  • सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर प्रत्येक स्टॉल पर रेत, पानी की बाल्टी रखी जानी सुनिश्चित हो और प्रत्येक स्टॉल के बीच 3 मीटर का फासला होना चाहिए।
  • स्टॉल के पास खुली तारें न हो व स्टॉल पर किसी प्रकार की आतिशबाजी न की जाए।

पटाखे रहित दिवाली मनाएं नागरिक: डीसी

पटाखों की बिक्री को लेकर जिले में स्थान निश्चित कर दिए गए हैं। आज स्टॉलों के ड्रा निकाले जाएंगे। लोगों से अपील है कि वे महामारी व प्रदूषण के अधिक लेवल को देखते हुए पटाखे रहित दीपावली मनाएं। -डॉ. नरहरि बांगड़, डीसी।

