पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नाराजगी:किसानों ने नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन, शहर में 1 घंटे तक रहा ट्रैफिक जाम

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ पगड़ी संभाल जट्टा कार्यक्रम के तहत शहर में प्रदर्शन करते किसान।
  • किसानों ने हर चौक पर 10 से 15 मिनट तक घेराव कर सरकार के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी

केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों ने शनिवार को शहर में प्रदर्शन किया। इससे पहले हिसार रोड स्थित सब्जी मंडी में पगड़ी संभाल जट्टा किसान सम्मेलन का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें केंद्र सरकार की नीतियों का विरोध किया गया। वहीं ऐलान किया गया कि 26 नवंबर को किसान दिल्ली का घेराव कर मोदी सरकार को ललकारेंगे। सरकार से इन कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग करेंगे। इसके बाद किसानों ने शहर में प्रदर्शन किया।

इस प्रदर्शन में जिले के अलावा पंजाब व हरियाणा के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से भी किसान पहुंचे। महिलाएं भी शामिल रही। किसानों को किसान संघर्ष समित के प्रदेश कन्वीनर मनदीप नथवान, पंजाब जम्हूरियत सभा के महासचिव कुलवंत सिंह ने संबोधित किया। मनदीप नथवान ने बताया 26 नवंबर को देश भर से किसान ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों पर दिल्ली कूच करेंगे। जहां इन कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग की जाएगी। किसान सम्मेलन की अध्यक्षता किसान समिति के जिला प्रधान ओमप्रकाश हसंगा, बाबा गुरबचन सिंह, लाभ सिंह जाखल ने संयुक्त रूप से की।

इस पगड़ी संभाल जट्टा किसान सम्मेलन के मुख्य वक्ता किसान नेता कुलवंत सिंह संधू थे। सम्मेलन में जस बाजवा पंजाबी गायक ने भी आना था मगर किन्हीं कारणों के कारण वह फतेहाबाद नहीं पहुंच सके। उन्होंने अपनी वीडियो डालकर सोशल मीडिया पर कहा कि मजबूरी वश फतेहाबाद नहीं आ सकता, दोबारा फिर कोई तिथि रखेंगे फिर हरियाणा में आऊंगा। इस सम्मेलन को रविन्द्र हिजरावां खुर्द, हरजिंदर बहबलपुर, कमल भट्टू, चमकौर रताथेह, जाखल ब्लाक के प्रधान लाभ सिंह, विक्की सरपंच, जग्गी तलवाड़ा, सतीश सिधानी, निर्मल बाडा, प्रहलाद सिंह धारूहेड़ा, विकास हिसार, दिलबाग सिंह हुड्डा, गगन हडोली, निर्मल, बिंदर सहित काफी संख्या में किसान मौजूद रहे। इस सम्मेलन में संगरूर में अडानी की ट्रेन रोकने वाले अमृतपाल में भी सम्मेलन को संबोधित किया।

पुलिस ने वाहनों का रूट डायवर्ट किया

किसान सब्जी मंडी में कार्यक्रम करने के बाद एकत्र होकर जीटी रोड से डीएसपी रोड के रास्ते होते हुए जवाहर चौक, थाना रोड, फव्वारा चौक से लालबत्ती चौक पर पहुंचे। इस दौरान किसानों ने सरकार विरोधी नारे लगाए व दुकानदारों से सहयोग की अपील की। प्रदर्शन के दौरान किसान शहर में विभिन्न मुख्य चौकों पर 10-15 मिनट के लिए रुके व घेराव करते हुए सरकार की नीतियों का विरोध किया। इस दौरान शहर की विभिन्न सड़कों पर ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बाधित हो गई। पुलिस के 20-25 कर्मचारियों ने जगह-जगह वाहनों को डायवर्ट किया। प्रदर्शन के आगे चलते-चलते ट्रैफिक को दूसरे बाजारों से निकाला। इससे करीब एक घंटे तक शहर की विभिन्न सड़कों पर ट्रैफिक बाधित रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें