पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना वायरस:संक्रमित क्लर्क के संपर्क में आए कन्या स्कूल के अध्यापकों ने नहीं दिए सैंपल

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दो दिन पहले कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले राजकीय कन्या विद्यालय के क्लर्क के संपर्क में आए अध्यापकों की बड़ी लापरवाही सामने आई है। पॉजिटिव क्लर्क के संपर्क में आए कन्या विद्यालय के अध्यापकों ने सैंपल लेने गई स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम को सैंपल देने से इनकार कर दिया तथा 47 में से केवल 5 ने ही सैंपल दिए। इतना ही नहीं क्लर्क की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद जहां उसके संपर्क में आए अध्यापकों ने खुद का क्वारेंटाइन नहीं किया।

वहीं इससे भी अधिक चिंता की बात यह है कि वे पिछले 2 दिनों से बच्चों को पढ़ा रहे हैं। इसके चलते स्कूल के अध्यापकों व बच्चों में संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा बढ़ गया है। वहीं मंगलवार को जिले में 34 लोगों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव तथा कोरोना संक्रमित गांव बीघड़ के व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। मृतक का अग्रोहा मेडिकल कॉलेज में इलाज चल रहा था। इसी के साथ ही जिले में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 3169 हो गई है। इनमें से 2775 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं तथा अब तक 62 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। अब जिले में कोरोना के 332 एक्टिव केस हैं।

टोहाना के मॉडल टाउन में 60 वर्षीय व्यक्ति और उसकी पत्नी मिली पॉजिटिव

मंगलवार को पॉजिटिव मिलने वालों में बतरा कॉलोनी में 65 वर्षीय महिला, सरकारी अस्पताल स्टाफ से 29 वर्षीय युवक, एमसी कॉलोनी से 54 वर्षीय महिला, हिसार सेंट्रल जेल से 25 वर्षीय युवक, जगजीवनपुरा से 22 वर्षीय युवक, 50 वर्षीय महिला, टोहाना के राज नगर से 25 वर्षीय युवक, मामूपुर से 30 वर्षीय युवक, टोहाना के राजनगर से 23 वर्षीय युवक, रविदास मोहल्ला के पिछले इलाके से 46 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, गीता कॉलोनी से 40 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, प्रीत अस्पताल के पास से 33 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, टोहाना के मॉडल टाउन से 60 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, उनकी पत्नी, इंदाछोई से 29 वर्षीय युवती, उसकी बहन, गांव से ही 52 वर्षीय महिला, गुप्ता गली टोहाना से 36 वर्षीय युवक, उसकी पत्नी, परिवार से ही 32 वर्षीय महिला, 62 वर्षीय महिला, रतिया के वार्ड 8 से 40 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, भट्टू मंडी से 52 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, खासा पठाना निवासी 30 वर्षीय युवक की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

स्कूल में अध्यापकों के सैंपल नहीं देने पर सीएमओ को दी जानकारी: डॉ. पवन

क्लर्क की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद सभी 47 स्टाफ सदस्यों के सैंपल लेने के लिए टीम गई थी। लेकिन केवल 5 ही अध्यापकों ने सैंपल दिए। बाकी अध्यापकों ने सैंपल देने से इनकार कर दिया था। इस संबंध में सीएमओ को अवगत करवा दिया गया है। -डॉ. पवन, एमओ, नागरिक अस्पताल।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें