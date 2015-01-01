पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्पर्धा:प्रश्नोत्तरी में कला संकाय तृतीय वर्ष की टीम प्रथम

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
बहबलपुर स्थित मुख्त्यार सिंह मेमोरियल डिग्री महाविद्यालय में ऑनलाइन क्विज प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें महाविद्यालय के सभी संकायों के विद्यार्थियों ने बढ़-चढ़ कर भाग लिया। ऑनलाइन क्विज प्रतियोगिता का संचालन डाॅ. प्रवीण कुमार ने किया। प्रतियोगिता में चार राउंड हुए। प्रत्येक टीम में कुल तीन प्रतिभागी थे। इसमें सामान्य ज्ञान व विभिन्न विषयों से सम्बन्धित प्रश्न पूछे गए तथा विद्यार्थियों ने अपनी प्रतिभा का लोहा मनवाया।

कला संकाय तृतीय वर्ष की विद्यार्थियों सुलेखा, तरूणा व रेखा ने प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया। विज्ञान संकाय के अभिषेक कुमार, पूजा रानी व सुखजीत की टीम दूसरे स्थान पर रही व वाणिज्य संकाय की शालू, सुखमनी व सुचेता की टीम तीसरे स्थान पर रही। महाविद्यालय प्रबंधक समिति के अध्यक्ष डाॅ. हरमिंद्र सिंह व अमनदीप कौर ने सभी विजेताओं को बधाई दी व सभी प्रतिभागियों के उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना की। कॅालेज प्राचार्य ने बताया कि कॅालेज में बीए की 240 बीकॉम की 160, बीएससी नाॅन-मेडिकल की 120 सीटें, बीएससी मेडिकल, बीएससी कम्प्यूटर साइंस तथा बीसीए की 40-40 सीटों पर अभी भी ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया चल रही है।

जिला विकास समन्वय एवं निगरानी कमेटी की बैठक 19 को

सांसद सुनीता दुग्गल 19 नवंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे स्थानीय एमएम कॉलेज के ऑडिटोरियम में जिला विकास समन्वय एवं निगरानी कमेटी की बैठक की अध्यक्षता करेंगी और विभिन्न कल्याणकारी योजनाओं व विकास परियोजनाओं की प्रगति की समीक्षा करेंगी।

