चिंता बढ़ी:हरसेक ने अब तक 452 लोकेशन भेजीं, 144 किसानों पर एफआईआर दर्ज, 35 स्थानों पर जले फसल अवशेष, 444 पहुंचा एक्यूआई

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

जिले के किसानों द्वारा धान की फसल के अवशेषों काे आग लगाने से आए दिन जिले की आबोहवा प्रदूषित होती जा रही है। बुधवार को जिले में 35 स्थानों पर फसल अवशेष जलाए गए। लेकिन वीरवार को जिले के एक्यूआई में बुधवार के मुकाबले 124 अंकों की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। वीरवार को जिले का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स पूरा दिन 400 से अधिक रहा तथा तथा अधिकतम 444 दर्ज किया गया।

विदित हो की बुधवार को जिले का एक्यूआई 568 तक पहुंच गया था। वहीं कृषि विभाग ने फसल अवशेष जलाने पर 15 और किसानों पर केस दर्ज करवाए हैं। इसी के साथ ही जिले में अब तक कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग 144 किसानों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करवा चुका है। वहीं जिले में अब तक हरसेक ने फसल अवशेषों में आग लगाने की 452 लोकेशन जिला प्रशासन के पास भेजी हैं जिनमें से 212 लोकेशन फेक पाई गई हैं।

पंजाब की तरफ से आ रहे धुएं ने बढ़ाई समस्या
यहां बता दें कि जिले के किसानों द्वारा फसल अवशेषों में आग लगाने से तो जहरीला धुआं बढ़ रही है। इसके अलावा पंजाब व साथ लगते जिले सिरसा की तरफ से भी फसल अवशेषों का धुआं हवा के साथ जिले में आ रहा है जिसके कारण समस्या और अधिक गहराई हुई है। वीरवार को भी पूरा दिन जिले में फसल अवशेषों का जहरीला स्मोग छाया रहा जिसके चलते लोगों को आंखों में जलन तथा अस्थमा के रोगियों को सांस लेने में परेशानी हो रही है।

144 किसानों पर दर्ज करवाए हैं केस : डीडीए
जिले में अब तक हरसेक ने फसल अवशेष जलाने की 452 लोकेशन भेजी हैं। जिनके आधार पर किसानों पर 144 एफआईआर दर्ज करवा चुके हैं। किसानों से अपील है कि वे फसल अवशेषों का ना जलाएं।''राजेश सिहाग, डीडीए।

