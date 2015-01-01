पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:जिले के मतदान केंद्रों का हिसार मंडलायुक्त व मतदाता रोल ऑब्जर्वर ने किया दौरा, बूथों पर आज वोट बनाएंगे बीएलओ

  • नागरिकों से की मतदाता और परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाने की अपील, सुबह 9 बजे से सायं 5 बजे तक बनवा सकते हैं वोट

हिसार मंडलायुक्त एवं मतदाता रोल ऑब्जर्वर चंद्रशेखर ने शनिवार को फतेहाबाद व रतिया हलके के गांव भोडा होशनाक (209-210), खारा खेड़ी(207-208), बड़ोपल(146-151), धांगड(74-79), बीडीपीओ कार्यालय फतेहाबाद(28-29) व दरियापुर(190-192) में स्थित मतदान केन्द्रों पर जाकर बीएलओ द्वारा किए जा रहे वोट बनाने के कार्य का औचक निरीक्षण किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशानुसार वोट बनाने हेतू चलाए जा रहे अभियान के दौरान 12 व 13 दिसंबर को विशेष तिथियां निर्धारित की गई है। इन तिथियों को बीएलओ सुबह 9 बजे से सायं 5 बजे तक अपने मतदान केन्द्र पर हाजिर रहकर वोट बनाने का कार्य करेंगे। हिसार मंडलायुक्त एवं मतदाता रोल ऑब्जर्वर चंद्रशेखर ने सभी बीएलओ से आवेदनों की रिपोर्ट लेकर उनको दिशा निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि मतदाता पुनरीक्षण अभियान के तहत ज्यादा से ज्यादा पात्र लोगों के मतदाता पहचान पत्र बनाने के लिए गांव के मंदिर/गुरूद्वारा में वोट बनाने के काम की मुनादी अवश्य करवाएं।

उन्होंने सभी बीएलओ को सख्त हिदायत जारी करते हुए कहा कि मृत या स्थान छोड़कर जा चुके मतदाता का वोट काटने के लिए उनके परिवार या निकट संबंधी से फार्म नंबर 7 भरवाकर हिदायतों अनुरूप ही कार्रवाई करें। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी बीएलओ अपना फोन नंबर गांव के सरपंच, पंच व नम्बरदार को उपलब्ध करवाएं तथा अपने मतदान केन्द्र, गांव की चौपाल व ग्राम सचिवालय में अवश्य चिपकवाएं।

फोटोयुक्त मतदाता सूची शुद्ध व त्रुटि रहित हो, कार्य में लापरवाही न बरते कर्मचारी : एसडीएम

मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम के तहत एसडीएम नवीन कुमार ने विधानसभा क्षेत्र के मतदान केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने कहा कि मतदान केंद्रों पर बीएलओ द्वारा शनिवार व रविवार को विशेष कैंप लगाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने केएम सरस्वती स्कूल में मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम में लगे हुए अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि फोटोयुक्त मतदाता सूची शुद्ध व त्रुटि रहित हो। इस कार्य में किसी प्रकार की कोताही न बरती जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि वर्तमान मतदाता सूची में यदि किसी अपात्र व्यक्ति का नाम दर्ज है या किसी मतदाता की मृत्यु हो चुकी हो, या कोई स्थान छोड़ कर जा चुके हों ऐसे अपात्र दर्ज मतदाताओं के नाम मतदाता सूची से हटवाने हेतु प्रपत्र-7 में आपत्ति दर्ज की जा सकती है, यदि किसी मतदाता के मतदाता सूची में विवरण अशुद्ध दर्ज है या फोटो मिसमैच है तो वे भी प्रपत्र -8 में विवरण शुद्धि हेतु अपना आवेदन प्रस्तुत कर सकते हैं।

