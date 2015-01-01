पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

करोड़ों रुपये बकाया:22.64 करोड़ की डिफाल्टिंग राशि के बदले आबकारी विभाग कुर्क करेगा 19 शराब ठेकेदारों की 106 एकड़ जमीन, प्लाट और मकान

फतेहाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • सालों से डिफाल्टर चल रही कई फर्में, अकेली जोरबा वाइन कंपनी पर ही विभाग के 11.55 करोड़ रुपये बकाया
  • नीलामी की अनुमति लेने के लिए जिला कार्यालय ने मुख्यालय को भेजा पत्र, पिछले 2 सालों में 13 फर्मों से की 3 करोड़ की रिकवरी

जिले में शराब ठेके लेकर लाइसेंस फीस नहीं भरने वाले डिफाल्टर ठेकेदारों की अटैच की हुई संपति को विभाग ने अब कुर्क करने की तैयारी कर ली है। 1999 के बाद से डिफाल्टर हुए 19 शराब ठेकेदारों की विभाग ने 106 एकड़ 13 मरले जमीन, एक प्लाट तथा एक फर्म के मालिक का घर तथा फैक्टरी अटैच की हुई है। उक्त 19 शराब ठेकेदारों में आबकारी विभाग की कुल 22 करोड़ 64 लाख राशि बकाया है।

नोटिस जारी करने के बाद भी डिफॉल्ट राशि नहीं भरने पर जिला आबकारी विभाग ने पिछले साल इन ठेकेदारों की संपति को अटैच कर लिया था। कुछ ऐसे ठेकेदार थे जिनके नाम कोई संपति नहीं थी तो उनके उस समय गारंटर रहे लोगों की भी प्रॉपर्टी अटैच की गई है। अब इस संपति को नीलाम करने के लिए विभाग ने मुख्यालय से अनुमति मांगी है।

पहले प्रॉपर्टी अटैच करने के बाद 13 डिफाल्टर फर्मों ने भरे थे बकाया रुपये

यहां बता दें कि जिला आबकारी विभाग ने साल 2018-19 में ही लंबे समय से डिफाल्टर चल रहे शराब ठेकेदारों की प्रॉपर्टी अटैच करनी शुरू की थी। उस समय जिले में 1999 के बाद से 32 ठेकेदार डिफाल्टर थे जिन पर विभाग के 11 करोड़ रुपये बकाया थे। लेकिन प्रॉपर्टी अटैच करने के बाद 13 डिफाल्टर फर्मों ने 3 करोड़ 4 लाख रुपये भर दिए थे। लेकिन 19 फर्में अभी भी ऐसी हैं जो बार-बार नोटिस देने के बाद भी राशि नहीं भर रही हैं।

सवालों के घेरे में अफसरों की कार्यवाही, बिना सिक्योरिटी के ठेके अलॉट कर दिए

यहां बता दें कि कई ठेकेदारों की 20 से 25 सालों से लाइसेंस फीस बकाया है। ऐसे में उस समय के अफसरों की कार्रवाई पर भी सवाल खड़े होते हैं कि कैसे उन्होंने लाइसेंस फीस नहीं भरने के बावजूद भी उन फर्मों के ठेके बंद करवाकर उनके लाइसेंस रद्द नहीं किए। उक्त 19 में से कई ठेकेदार ताे विभाग को ऐसे भी मिले हैं जिनके नाम कोई प्रॉपर्टी ही नहीं थी। फिर भी बिना सिक्योरिटी राशि के उन्हें ठेके अलॉट कर दिए गए।

3 फर्मों पर बकाया है 20.38 करोड़, सबसे ज्यादा जोरबा वाइन के पेंडिंग

हालांकि जिले की 19 फर्मों में विभाग के कुल 22.64 करोड़ रुपये बकाया हैं। लेकिन इनमें से 3 फर्में राममेहर, सुरेश व जोराबा वाइन कंपनी ऐसी हैं जिनकी डिफाल्टिंग अमाउंट 20 करोड़ 38 लाख 38 हजार 346 रुपये है। इतना ही नहीं इन तीनों में भी जोरबा वाइन ऐसी फर्म है जिसमें विभाग के 11 करोड़ 55 लाख रुपये बकाया हैं। खास बात यह है कि जोरबा वाइन के पास जिले में 2018-19 व 2019-20 दोनों सालों में शराब ठेके थे।

लॉकडाउन के दौरान घोटाला करने वाली दोनों फर्मों को विभाग ने जारी किया नोटिस, जल्द जुर्माना भरने के निर्देश

लॉकडाउन के दौरान शराब के गोदामों को सील किए जाने के बावजूद अवैध तरीके से शराब की बिक्री करने वाली श्री विनायक वह डिस्कवरी वाइन फर्म को जिला आबकारी विभाग ने नोटिस जारी किए हैं। दोनों फर्मों को जारी किए गए नोटिस में कहा गया है कि लोक डाउन के दौरान अवैध तरीके से बेची गई शराब का उन पर जो 1.12 करोड़ जुर्माना लगाया गया है उसे संबंधित फर्म अति शीघ्र भरें। यदि 1 सप्ताह के अंदर दोनों फर्में उन पर लगाए गए जुर्माने की राशि जमा नहीं करवाएंगी तो विभाग उनके खिलाफ नियमानुसार अगली कार्रवाई शुरू कर देगा।

ये है प्रॉपर्टी को अटैच और कुर्क करने का नियम

यहां बता दें कि किसी भी फर्म को एक साल के लिए शराब ठेका दिया जाता है। इस दौरान उसे प्रति महीने लाइसेंस फीस भरनी होती है। यदि कोई ठेकेदार समय पर फीस नहीं भरता तो पेंडिंग अमाउंट पर ब्याज लगना शुरू हो जाता है। साल पूरा होने पर भी फीस नहीं भरने पर पैनल्टी लगने लगती है। इसके बाद विभाग उनकी चल-अचल संपति अटैच कर लेता है तथा बाद में उसे नीलाम कर वसूली की जाती है।

