गली पहचानने में होगी आसानी:शहर की गलियों के मोड पर लगेंगे सूचना बोर्ड, 40 लाख रुपये की लागत आएगी

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

नप ने शहर के विभिन्न गलियों की पहचान को लेकर वहां पर सूचना बोर्ड लगाने का निर्णय लिया है। इन बोर्ड पर संबंधित गली का नाम व नंबर लिखा जाएगा ताकि गली की पहचान आसानी से हो सके। नप ने एस्टीमेट बना उच्चाधिकारियों व मुख्यालय के पास अनुमति को भेजा है। इस पर 40 लाख की लागत आएगी। अब तक शहर में एक-दो वार्ड में ही ऐसे बोर्ड लगे हुए है। वहीं अब शहर के हरेक वार्ड व गली के पास इस तरह के बोर्ड नजर आएंगे। इसके अलावा शहर की गलियों की रिपेयरिंग पर भी 26 लाख रुपये खर्च किए जाएंगे।

शहर में 25 वार्ड हैं, हरेक वार्ड में 15 से 20 बोर्ड बनेंगे। 500 सूचना बोर्ड बनवाकर गलियों के मोड़ व चौकों पर लगाए जाएंगे। अब तक इस तरह के बोर्ड शहर के वार्ड नंबर 10 के अलावा जगजीवनपुरा मोहल्ला एरिया में लगे हुए हैं। नगर परिषद की ओर से पार्कों में झूले व ओपन जिम का 78 लाख का ठेका दिया जा चुका है। इस समय शहर में पपीहा पार्क के अलावा पुरानी तहसील स्थित हैरिटेज पार्क में ही ओपन जिम का सिस्टम लगा हुआ है। शहर के बाकी पार्कों में भी ओपन जिम व झूले लगाने का प्रस्ताव पारित हो चुका है। इस पर जल्द ही काम शुरू हो जाएगा।

शहर में विभिन्न विकास कराए जाने है। इसे लेकर एस्टीमेट बनाकर उच्चाधिकारियों के पास मंजूरी के लिए भेजे गए हैं। इनमें गलियों की मरम्मत, गलियों में सूचना बोर्ड व पार्कों का सौंदर्यीकरण आदि काम शामिल हैं। अमित कौशिक, एक्सईएन, नगर परिषद।

