  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Hisar
  Fatehabad
  • Instructions To Fill The Seats Of Apprenticeship By December 30, ITI Students Will Be Kept Equal To 10% Of The Total Working Staff In All Departments

युवाओं काे मिलेगा काम:30 दिसंबर तक अप्रेंटिसशिप की सीटें भरने के निर्देश, सभी विभागों में कुल कार्यरत स्टाफ के 10 % के बराबर आईटीआई के विद्यार्थियों को रखा जाएगा

फतेहाबाद3 घंटे पहले
डीसी डॉ. नरहरि सिंह बांगड़ ने लघु सचिवालय के सभागार में आयोजित अधिकारियों की बैठक में आईटीआई के विद्यार्थियों को विभिन्न विभागों में अप्रेंटिसशिप पर रखने के कार्य की समीक्षा की। उन्होंने सभी अधिकारियों को आगामी 30 दिसंबर तक निर्धारित संख्या में आईटीआई विद्यार्थियों को अप्रेंटिसशिप पर रखने के निर्देश दिए। इसके अलावा उपायुक्त ने यह भी कहा कि जिन विभागों ने अभी तक एनएपीएस/अप्रेंटिसशिप पोर्टल पर पंजीकरण नहीं किया है वे जल्द से जल्द अपने विभाग का पंजीकरण करवाना सुनिश्चित करें।

उपायुक्त ने कहा कि नेशनल अप्रेंटिसशिप प्रमोशन स्कीम के तहत प्रदेश सरकार ने योजना बनाई है कि सभी सरकारी विभागों में कुल कार्यरत स्टाफ के 10 प्रतिशत के बराबर आईटीआई पास विद्यार्थियों को प्रशिक्षण पर रखा जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे विद्यार्थियों को अपने व्यवसायिक कोर्स का प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करने का उचित अवसर मिलने के साथ-साथ विभागों को भी अपने कार्यों के संचालन में मदद के लिए कर्मचारी उपलब्ध हो सकेंगे।

उन्होंने बताया कि विभागों में रखे जाने वाले सभी विद्यार्थियों की प्रतिदिन सही हाजिरी लगवाना भी जरूर सुनिश्चित करें। नेशनल अप्रेंटिसशिप प्रमोशन स्कीम के अनुसार अप्रेंटिसशिप पर रखे जाने वाले एक वर्षीय डिप्लोमा धारक विद्यार्थियों को विभाग द्वारा लगभग 7700 रुपये तथा दो वर्षीय डिप्लोमा धारक विद्यार्थियों को 8050 रुपये का मानदेय दिया जाएगा।

डीसी ने बताया कि कौशल विकास एवं औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण विभाग द्वारा जारी किए गए तृतीय शेड्यूल के अनुसार अप्रेंटिसशिप पोर्टल पर आगामी एक दिसंबर 2020 तक संबंधित विभाग में रिक्त सीटों का ब्यौरा देना होगा। इसके उपरांत 10 दिसंबर तक ऑनलाइन माध्यम से उम्मीदवारों से आवेदन प्राप्त किए जाएंगे। 20 दिसंबर तक शिक्षुता पोर्टल पर चयन व अनुबंधन बांड की प्रक्रिया की जाएगी। इसके उपरांत संबंधित विभाग द्वारा 30 दिसंबर तक अप्रेंटिस को कार्यग्रहण करवाया जाएगा। उन्होंने सभी विभागाध्यक्षों को निर्देश दिए कि है कि वे अप्रेंटिस की रिक्त सीटों को पोर्टल पर दर्शाए।

