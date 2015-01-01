पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:दिन में बूंदाबांदी से 3 डिग्री लुढ़का अधिकतम और न्यूनतम पारा, दोपहर बाद निकली धूप

फतेहाबाद5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आज भी हवाओं के साथ बरसात के आसार, 5 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली हवा ने बढ़ाई ठिठुरन, 23 डिग्री अधिकतम और 7 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया न्यूनतम तापमान

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के आंशिक प्रभाव के चलते शुक्रवार को सुबह से ही आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। इसके बाद दिन में करीब सवा 11 बजे जिले के कई गांवों में तथा 12 बजे शहर में बूंदाबांदी हुई। मौसम में हुए इस बदलाव के बाद तापमान में भी गिरावट दर्ज की गई। हल्की बूंदाबांदी व हवा की गति तेज होने के चलते जिले के अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान में 3-3 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई।

वहीं बादलवाही व 5 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली हवाओं के कारण ठिठुरन रही। लेकिन दोपहर बाद हल्की धूप निकलने से राहत मिली। शुक्रवार को जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 7 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। विदित हो कि बुधवार व वीरवार को जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 26 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया था जिसके चलते दिन गर्म हो गए थे। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार आज भी जिले में हवाओं के साथ बरसात होने की संभावना है।

इस समय यदि बरसात होती है तो हरे चारे से लेकर सब्जियों सहित सभी फसलों के लिए फायदेमंद होगी। क्योंकि बरसात होने के बाद वातावरण में नमी अधिक होने के चलते ठंड नहीं जमेगी। जिससे सब्जियों, सरसों, चना व हरे चारे में नुकसान नहीं होगा। बरसात से गेहूं की फसल में भी फायदा होगा तथा किसानों को कुछ दिनों तक सिंचाई नहीं करनी पड़ेगी। वहीं इन दिनों में बिजाई की हुई गेहूं की फसल के लिए बरसात नुकसानदायक है क्योंकि उगाव में देरी होगी।

