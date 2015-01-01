पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सीएम ने किया पंचनद सेवा सदन का शिलान्यास:फतेहाबाद में जल्द शुरू की जाएगी मेडिकल कॉलेज की सुविधा : सीएम

फतेहाबाद2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फतेहाबाद। पंचनद सदन के शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम में मौजूद विधायक।
  • स्वामी धर्मदेव बोले- हर घर से हाे पंचनद सदन के निर्माण में सहयोग, सीएम ने 21 लाख रुपये देने की घोषणा की

सीएम मनोहर लाल ने रविवार को शहर के पंचनद सेवा ट्रस्ट की ओर से प्रस्तावित पंचनद सदन का शिलान्यास ऑनलाइन तरीके से किया। चंडीगढ़ सीएम ऑफिस से ही सीएम ने फतेहाबाद में पंचनद सदन की जगह पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में सभा को संबोधित करते हुए शिलान्यास किया। कार्यक्रम महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी धर्मदेव के सानिध्य में हुआ।

वहीं फतेहाबाद के विधायक दुड़ाराम, रतिया के विधायक एडवोकेट लक्ष्मण नापा, थानेसर विधायक एवं पंचनद स्मारक ट्रस्ट के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सुभाष सुधा, नप प्रधान दर्शन नागपाल आदि विशेष तौर पर मौजूद रहे। पंचनद सेवा ट्रस्ट के प्रधान किशोरी नारंग, पंचनद सेवा ट्रस्ट के प्रोजेक्ट चेयरमैन राधा कृष्ण नारंग ने आए हुए अतिथियों का स्वागत किया। कार्यक्रम में अतिथियों को पगड़ी पहनाकर व शॉल ओढ़ाकर सम्मानित किया गया। सीएम ने पंचनद सदन के निर्माण के लिए 21 लाख रुपये देने की घोषणा की। इस पंचनद सदन के निर्माण पर लगभग 8 से 9 करोड़ रुपये की धनराशि खर्च की जाएगी।

पंचनद सदन समाज के लिए उपयोगी होगा
सीएम मनोहर लाल ने कहा कि पंचनद सेवा सदन सभी वर्ग के लोगों के लिए उपयोगी होगा। पंचनद सदन के लिए सरकार द्वारा जगह उपलब्ध करवाई गई है, जिसकी आज आधारशिला रखी गई है। समाज के लोग अपने दायित्व निभाएं तथा इसमें सहयोग करें। वहीं उन्होंने कहा कि समय-समय पर पंचनद सदन के निर्माण में सरकार की ओर से सहयोग किया जाता रहेगा।

कॉलेज की मांग पर चल रहा है काम
इस दौरान सीएम ने प्रदेश में स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को बेहतर करने पर जोर देते हुए कहा कि प्रदेश में काफी जगह मेडिकल कॉलेज खोले गए हैं। फतेहाबाद में भी मेडिकल कॉलेज की घोषणा की हुई है, इस पर तेजी से काम चल रहा है। जल्द ही फतेहाबाद में मेडिकल कॉलेज की कमी को पूरा किया जाएगा।

फतेहाबाद दानवीरों की धरती, पश्चिमी पंजाब से खास नाता
पंचनद ट्रस्ट की ओर से स्वामी धर्मदेव को पगड़ी पहना सम्मानित किया गया। स्वामी धर्मदेव ने कहा कि 1526 से पहले पंजाब का नाम पंचनद हुआ करता था। वहीं पश्चिमी पंजाब का इस एरिया से खास नाता रहा है। जब भी किसी समाज की बात आती है तो दिल खोलकर दान करते हैं। स्वामी धर्मदेव ने ट्रस्ट की ओर से पंचनद सदन निर्माण में 51 हजार नकद, 100 बैग सीमेंट व 1 कमरे के निर्माण के तौर पर ढाई लाख रुपये देने की घोषणा की। शहर के हर घर का इस सदन निर्माण में सहयोग होना चाहिए।

निर्माण में बजट की कमी नहीं आने देंगे : दुड़ा राम
फतेहाबाद के विधायक दुड़ाराम ने कहा कि पंचनद सदन बनाने के लिए वे पूर्णरूप से सहयोग करेंगे। सदन के निर्माण के लिए लगभग 24 लाख रुपये की राशि का प्रस्ताव बनाकर सरकार के पास भेजा गया है। इसके अलावा उन्होंने अपने निजी कोटे से दो लाख रुपये देने की भी घोषणा की। वहीं रतिया के विधायक एडवोकेट लक्ष्मण नापा ने एक लाख रुपये देने की घोषणा की।

पंचनद ट्रस्ट का नाम जिलावासियों ने ही सुझाया था
थानेसर विधायक एवं पंचनद स्मारक ट्रस्ट के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सुभाष सुधा ने समारोह को संबोधित करते हुए पंचनद सदन के निर्माण के लिए 11 लाख रुपये देने की घोषणा की। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश स्तर पर पंजाबी समाज के लिए कुरुक्षेत्र में 25 एकड़ भूमि पर पंजाबी धाम भी बनाया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि पंचनद स्मारक ट्रस्ट का नाम फतेहाबाद के लोगों ने ही सुझाया था, जिसे हर किसी ने पंसद किया। जोकि सराहनीय है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें