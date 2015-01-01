पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फतेहाबाद:गांव धांगड़ में विलेज नॉलेज सेंटर का विधायक ने किया शिलान्यास

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
गांव का विकास होगा तभी देश का विकास होगा। सबका साथ-सबका विकास की तर्ज पर विकास के मामले में फतेहाबाद को अग्रणीय बनाया जाएगा। विकास कार्यों के लिए धन की कमी नहीं आने दी जाएगी। यह बात विधायक दुड़ाराम ने शनिवार को विधानसभा क्षेत्र के गांव धांगड़ में ग्रामीण ज्ञान केंद्र भवन की आधारशिला रखने उपरांत ग्रामीणों को संबोधित करते हुए कही। इस मौके पर विधायक ने ग्रामीणों की समस्याएं भी सुनी।

ग्रामीण ज्ञान केंद्र भवन के निर्माण पर 29 लाख रुपये की धनराशि खर्च की जाएगी। यह ज्ञान केंद्र आगामी तीन माह में बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा। ग्रामीण ज्ञान केंद्र भवन के निर्माण के बाद ग्रामीणों को विभिन्न जनकल्याणकारी सेवाओं व नीतियों की जानकारी प्राप्त हो सकेगी, जिससे वे इन योजनाओं व सेवाओं का ज्यादा से ज्यादा लाभ उठा सकेंगे। इस अवसर पर बीडीपीओ विनय प्रताप सिंह, एसडीओ देवेंद्र सिंह, नप चेयरमैन दर्शन नागपाल, अजय सैनी, सरपंच प्रेम कुमार, राजेन्द्र प्रजापति, विजय गोयल, पूर्व चेयरमैन आत्मा राम बेनीवाल मौजूद रहे।

दिल्ली घेराव को लेकर किसानों को दिया निमंत्रण

26 नवंबर को दिल्ली घेराव की तैयारी के लिए अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा जिला सचिव जगतार सिंह, तहसील सचिव जोगिंदर सिंह, किसान यूनियन नेता रमेश डांगरा जागरूकता अभियान के तहत हिम्मतपुरा, पूर्णमाजरा व लोहाखेड़ा में पहुंचे। उन्होंने बताया की किसान आज कृषि विरोधी कानूनों व बिजली निजीकरण के कानूनों के बारे में अच्छी तरह से समझ चुका है और उसके क्या दुष्प्रभाव किसान व मजदूरों तथा कारोबारियों पर पड़ेंगे वह कोई छिपा हुआ नहीं है। उन्होंने बताया कि तमाम गांवों के किसान अपने अपने गांव से ट्रेक्टर ट्राली लेकर के बड़ी संख्या में दिल्ली घेराव के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं।

यह लड़ाई मोदी सरकार की किसान मजदूर विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ है ना की किसी व्यक्ति के खिलाफ। इसलिए पूरे देश के सैकड़ों किसान संगठन एकत्र होकर 26 व 27 नवंबर को दिल्ली की तरफ कूच करेंगे और प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को ललकारेंगे। इस मौके भूपिंद्र सिंह, हाकम सिंह, सेवा सिंह, जोरावर सिंह, मंजीत सिंह ने भी विचार रखे।

