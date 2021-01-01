पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नप ने प्लानिंग की:वार्डों में सफाई कर्मियों के मोबाइल नंबर की जारी की होगी लिस्ट

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर को सफाई के मामले में चकाचक बनाने के लिए डीएमसी ने नप अधिकारियों को तेजी से काम करने के निर्देश दिए

शहर को सफाई मामले में चकाचक बनाने के लिए डीएमसी ने नगर परिषद अधिकारियों को तेजी से काम करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। डीएमसी समर्वतक सिंह के आदेशों के बाद नप अधिकारियों ने प्लानिंग तैयार की है कि सफाई कर्मियों की वार्ड के अनुसार लिस्ट बनाकर सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर लगाई जाएगी। जिसमें सफाई कर्मी का नंबर होगा।

यहीं नहीं लापरवाही बरतने वाले सफाई कर्मियों की सूचना देने के लिए सफाई दरोगा, सुपरवाइजर व नप के सीएसआई के नंबर भी लिखे जाएंगे। इससे वार्ड के लोगों को यह फायदा होगा कि वह वार्ड या अपनी गली में सफाई न होने पर सफाई कर्मी को सीधा फोन कर सकेंगे। वहीं सफाई न करने पर दरोगा व अन्य अधिकारियों को फोन पर ही शिकायत कर सकेंगे।

सफाई कर्मचारी के वर्दी में नहीं मिलने पर लगा दिया जाएगा जुर्माना

सभी सफाई कर्मियों को आदेश जारी किए गए है कि कोई भी सफाई बिना वर्दी पहने काम पर नहीं आएगा। कुछ कर्मचारियों जिन्हें वर्दी नहीं मिली है वह वर्दी उन्हें 2-3दिन में मिल जाएगी। अगर कोई वर्दी न पहने हुए सफाई करते हुए मिला या कार्यालय में दिखा तो उस पर जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा। कर्मचारी वर्दी में होंगे तो आमजन भी सफाई कर्मियों को पहचान सकेंगे।

बदहाल शौचालयों की व्यवस्था को लेकर लगाया जाएगा टेंडर

शहर में जिन शौचालयों में टूंटी नहीं है, वॉशवेशन, बिजली संबंधी कोई समस्या है तो उन्हें दुरुस्त करवाने के लिए नप अधिकारी को तेजी से काम करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। इसे लेकर टेंडर लगाया जाएगा। आमजन को शौचालयों की व्यवस्था बेहतर मिले इसलिए उनकी खामियों दूर करवाई जाएगी।

शौचालयों के बारकोड पर फीडबैक देने के लिए करवाई जाएगी मुनियादी

शौचालयों पर बारकोड के जरिए फीडबैक देने की व्यवस्था का अभी तक 3 लोगों ने ही लाभ उठाया है। इन लोगों ने अपने फीडबैक में शौचालयों की स्थिति ठीक- ठाक ही बताई गई है। शौचालयों की स्थिति के बारे में बारकोड पर ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोग फीडबैक दें। इसे लेकर शहर में मुनियादी करवाई जाएगी। जिससे लोगों को इस बारे में ज्यादा से ज्यादा पता चल सके।

वार्ड व गली के अनुसार सफाई कर्मियों की लिस्ट वार्डवासियों को मुहैया कराई जाएगी। जिससे गली में सफाई न होने पर लोग सफाईकर्मी को फोन कर कारण पूछ सकेंगे। वहीं सफाई दरोगा, सुपरवाइजर के नंबर भी होंगे जिनसे वह सफाई कर्मी के बार- बार सफाई न आने की शिकायत कर सकेंगे। मेरा भी नंबर उस पर दिया जाएगा। वार्ड के एमसी को भी लिस्ट दी जाएगी।'' -मुकेश शर्मा, सीएसआई, नप।

शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था को बेहतर बनाने के लिए आदेश नप अधिकारियों को दिए हैं। शहर को सफाई व्यवस्था में अव्वल बनाने का लक्ष्य है। इसके लिए कई तरह की रणनीति बनाई गई है। लोगों का सफाई कर्मचारियों व सफाई से जुड़े अधिकारियों से सीधा संपर्क हो सके, इसके लिए कर्मचारियों के नाम व मोबाइल नंबर की सूची सार्वजनिक की जाएगी।'' -समवर्तक सिंह, डीएमसी।

