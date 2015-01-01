पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजारों में रही रौनक:शहर में लगी 250 से ज्यादा स्टॉल, नप की 3 टीमों ने वसूली फीस

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
दीपावली पर्व के चलते बाजार में स्टॉलों की भरमार लग गई। दुकानों के अंदर से ज्यादा स्टॉलों पर लोग खरीदारी करते नजर आए। पिछले दो दिन से बाजार में ग्राहकों की तादाद बढ़ी है। वहीं नगर परिषद ने बाजार में स्टॉल लगाने वालों से फीस लेना शुरू कर दिया है। इस बार शहर के विभिन्न बाजारों में ढाई सौ से ज्यादा स्टॉल लगी। इससे नप को हजारों रुपयों का फायदा हुआ। शुक्रवार देर शाम तक नप कर्मचारी स्टॉल लगाने वालों की रसीद काटने में लगे हुए थे। इसके लिए तीन टीमें लगाई गई। एक टीम चार मरला कॉलोनी, दूसरी हंस मार्केट तो तीसरी थाना रोड से जवाहर चौक के बीच में स्टालों की पर्ची काटने में लगे हुए हैं। नप द्वारा 100 से लेकर 500 रुपये तक की फीस ली जा रही है।

पुलिस रही मुस्तैद, बड़े वाहनों की एंट्री नहीं हुई

बाजार में व्यवस्था बनाए रखने को लेकर पुलिस की टीमें गश्त करती रही। थोड़ी थोड़ी दूरी पर 2-2 पुलिसकर्मियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई थी। चार पहिया वाहनों को बाजार में एंट्री नहीं करनी दी गई। महिला पुलिस की टीम भी मौजूद रही।

70 % लोग बिना मास्क ही खरीदारी करते दिखे

कोविड 19 के चलते प्रशासन की ओर से लोगों से मास्क पहनकर कर बाजार में अपील की गई, लेकिन इस अपील का असर कम ही देखने को मिला। 70 प्रतिशत लोग बाजार में बिना मास्क ही खरीदारी करते रहे।

पटाखों के गोदामों पर पुलिस का पहरा, नहीं हुई बिक्री

पुलिस ने पटाखों के गोदामों पर निगरानी रखी। हर गोदाम पर 2 से 3 पुलिसकर्मियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई। देर शाम भोडिय़ा खेड़ा गांव से आगे बने एक पटाखा गोदाम के खुले होने की। सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने मौके पर जाकर जायजा लिया, लेकिन तब तक गोदाम बंद कर दिया गया।

