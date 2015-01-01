पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:नेफेड का मूंगफली लेने से इनकार, हैफेड ने बंद की खरीद, मंडियों में खराब हो रही किसानों की फसल

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
अनाज मंडी में मूंगफली को साफ करता मजदूर।
  • अब तक 299 टन मूंगफली खरीद कर चुकी हैफेड, डीसी ने सरकार को पत्र लिखा, विधायक बोले-सीएम से करूंगा बात

जिले के मूंगफली उत्पादक किसानों के सामने अपनी फसल बेचने का संकट पैदा हो गया है। क्योंकि नेफेड ने जिले में हैफेड द्वारा खरीदी गई मूंगफली की फसल लेने से इनकार कर दिया है। नेफेड द्वारा फसल की गुणवत्ता को कम बताते हुए उसे लेने से इनकार करने के बाद हैफेड ने जिले में खरीद बंद कर दी है। जिसके चलते अपनी फसल लेकर मंडी में आए किसानों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

यहां बता दें कि जिले में हैफेड ने अब तक 299 टन मूंगफली की खरीद की है। लेकिन अब नेफेड द्वारा इनकार करने के बाद हैफेड के सामने भी खरीदी गई फसल के भंडारण का संकट पैदा हो गया है। इस संबंध में डीसी डॉ. नरहरि बांगड़ ने राज्य सरकार को पत्र लिख नेफेड द्वारा मूंगफली की फसल नहीं लेने बारे अवगत करवाया गया है। वहीं विधायक दुड़ाराम ने भी इस संबंध में मुख्यमंत्री मनोहरलाल से बात कर जल्द खरीद की व्यवस्था करने की बात कही है।

वेयरहाउस में होती है स्टोर

यहां बता दें कि शुरू के कुछ दिन को नमी अधिक होने के चलते हैफेड ने खरीद नहीं की थी। इसके बाद अब नेफेड के लेने से इनकार करने के बाद किसानों के सामने अपनी फसल बेचने का संकट पैदा हो गया है। यहां बता दें कि मूंगफली की फसल नेफेड के लिए खरीदी जानी थी। हैफेड खरीद एजेंसी है तथा वेयरहाउस के गोदाम में इसे स्टोर किया जाना था।

मंगलवार को आए थे नेफेड और हैफेड के अधिकारी

जिले की फतेहाबाद व भट्टू की मंडी में आई मूंगफली नेफेड के अधिकारियों द्वारा नहीं लेने की बात पर डीसी डॉ. नरहरि बांगड़ ने चंडीगढ़ फोन कर नेफेड के अधिकारियों को यहां बुलवाया था। लेकिन उन्होंने यहां मंडी में मूंगफली की फसल देख कर लेने से इनकार कर दिया। वहीं हैफेड के चेयरमैन कैलाश भगत व सीजीए आरपी शामी भी फतेहाबाद पहुंचे उन्होंने नेफेड के अधिकारियों से बात की तो उन्होंने खरीदने से इनकार कर दिया।

