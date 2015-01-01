पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:दफ्तरों में नहीं आए नये कंप्यूटर, 2 घंटे में अपलोड हो रही एक फाइल, अधिकारियों की यूजर आईडी चला रहे ऑपरेटर

डीआरओ ऑफिस की एचआरए सहित 4 ब्रांच वाले कार्यालय में रखा सिर्फ एक कम्प्यूटर।
  • अफसरों ने अब तक नहीं भेजी कंप्यूटर, प्रिंटर व स्कैनरों की डिमांड, पुराने कंप्यूटरों से हो रही धक्का-पेल
  • हैंग होता है सिस्टम, डाउन रहता है सर्वर, समझ नहीं आ रहा ई-ऑफिस, नहीं मिली पूरी ट्रेनिंग, कंप्यूटर न होने सेे जो सीखा वो भी भूल गए

प्रदेश सरकार 25 दिसंबर से प्रदेश भर में ई-ऑफिस सिस्टम लागू कर रही है। सीएम खुद इस इस प्रणाली का अगले सप्ताह शुभारंभ करेंगे। जिला प्रशासन भी जिले में डीसी कार्यालय में पिछले 20 दिनों से ई-ऑफिस लागू होने का दम भर रहा है। लेकिन सच्चाई यह है कि डीसी कार्यालय से जुड़े पांचों कार्यालयों एसडीएम, सीटीएम, डीडीपीओ व डीआरओ के दफ्तरों में अभी तक नए कंप्यूटर व स्कैनर ही नहीं पहुंचे हैं। जिसके चलते कर्मचारियों को सालों पुराने खस्ताहाल कंप्यूटरों पर काम करना पड़ रहा है। चिंता की बात यह है कि पुराने कंप्यूटर भी इन कार्यालयों में प्रति कार्यालय 1 या 2 ही हैं।

एसडीएम और सीटीएम कार्यालय में स्थिति नहीं ठीक

एसडीएम व सीटीएम कार्यालय में भी अभी तक ई-ऑफिस सिस्टम को लेकर कोई विशेष व्यवस्था नहीं हो पाई है। इन दोनों कार्यालयों के कई कर्मचारियों को तो अभी तक यह भी जानकारी नहीं है कि उनके कार्यालय में ई-ऑफिस शुरू भी हो चुका है। इन दोनों कार्यालयों की अधिकतर शाखाओं में जहां कंप्यूटर ही नहीं है वहीं कुछ ब्रांच एक-एक कंप्यूटर के सहारे चल रही हैं।

बीडीपीओ ऑफिस के कंप्यूटर प्रयोग कर रहा डीडीपीओ

लघु सचिवालय स्थित डीडीपीओ कार्यालय में 4 कंप्यूटर प्रयोग हो रहे हैं। ये सभी कंप्यूटर बीडीपीओ ऑफिस से उधार लिए गए हैं। सभी कर्मचारी बारी-बारी से अपनी आईडी प्रयोग करते हैं जिसके चलते काम करने में समय अधिक लगता है। सिस्टम पुराने होने के चलते स्लो भी हैं।

केवल तीन कंप्यूटरों के भरोसे डीआरओ की 9 ब्रांच

जिला राजस्व अधिकारी के कार्यालय में 9 ब्रांच हैं। इनमें एचआरए, कॉपिंग एजेंसी, लाईमाई, तहसीलदार सेल, एसके, डीडीआरए, स्टेनो व रीडर ब्रांच शामिल हैं। ये सभी शाखाएं मात्र तीन कंप्यूटरों के भरोसे हैं। इतना ही नहीं स्टेनो व रीडर को भी एक ही कंप्यूटर पर काम करना पड़ रहा है।

कर्मचारी बोले- हमें केवल आईडी बनाकर दे दी

विभिन्न कार्यालयों के कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि लघु सचिवालय में स्थापित की गई आईटी लैब में एनआईसी द्वारा उन्हें सही ट्रेनिंग ही नहीं दी गई। उन्हें केवल मेल आईडी बनाकर दे दी गई है। इसके अलावा दफ्तरों में कंप्यूटर नहीं होने के चलते जो बताया गया था वह भी वे भूल रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं कई बड़े अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों ने अभी तक एक बार भी ट्रेनिंग नहीं ली है।

