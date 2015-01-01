पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीडब्ल्यूडी ने जारी किया टेंडर:अंबेडकर चौक पर 2 साल से खराब पड़ी ट्रैफिक लाइट की जगह लगेगी नई लाइट, 17 लाख 53 हजार रुपये की आएगी लागत

फतेहाबाद2 घंटे पहले
शहर के अंबेडकर चौक पर खराब ट्रैफिक सिग्नल लाइट की जगह अब नई लाइट लगेगी। जिससे ट्रैफिक को कंट्रोल किया जा सके। हालांकि यहां पर पहले से ही सिग्नल लाइटें लगी हुई हैं, लेकिन अनदेखी व देखभाल के अभाव में दो साल से यह क्षतिग्रस्त थी। अब प्रशासन ने नई लाइटें लगवाने का निर्णय लिया है। इसके लिए नगर परिषद ने लोक निर्माण विभाग को बजट दिया हुआ है। लोक निर्माण विभाग अगले महीने नई लाइटों को लगवाएगा।

जिसपर 17 लाख 53 हजार रुपये की लागत आएगी। अंबेडकर चौक पर चारों ओर से यातायात का आवागमन होता है, जिसके चलते यहां पर ट्रैफिक को कंट्रोल करना मुश्किल होता है। ट्रैफिक को संभालने के लिए तीन-चार पुलिसकर्मियों की जरूरत पड़ती हे। पहले यहां पर लाइट लगाई गई थी, लेकिन दो साल पहले खराब हो गई।

नगर परिषद ने इसे कई बार ठीक कराने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन विशेषज्ञ न मिलने से ठीक नहीं हो पाई। समय के साथ इन लाइटों की हालत खस्ता होती गई। एसडीओ सत्यवान गिल ने बताया कि फर्म को टेंडर भी जारी कर दिया गया है। अभी फर्म से कुछ दस्तावेज लेने हैं। इसी कारण ट्रैफिक सिग्नल लाइट लगाने में देरी हो रही है। 15 दिन में नई लाइट लगाने का काम शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

पीडब्ल्यूडी को जारी कर दिए हैं रुपये : डीसी

खराब सिग्नल लाइट की जगह नई लाइट लगेगी। पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग को 17 लाख 53 हजार रुपये जारी किए गए है। उम्मीद है जल्द ही नई लाइटें लगेंगी, जिससे ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल किया जा सकेगा।'' -डॉ. नरहरि बांगड़, डीसी।

