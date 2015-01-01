पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज से छाएंगे बादल:2 डिग्री तक पहुंचा रात का पारा, दिन में 12 बजे तक रही ठिठुरन

फतेहाबाद2 घंटे पहले
पिछले तीन दिनों से तापमान में लगातार हो रही गिरावट के चलते ठंड लगातार बढ़ रही है। मंगलवार को जिले का न्यूनतम तापमान 2 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया। जिसके चलते सुबह व शाम को खूब ठंड रही। पूरा दिन ठंडी हवाएं चली जिसके चलते ठंड रही। लेकिन 11 बजे से तीन बजे तक निकली धूप से लोगों को ठंड से राहत मिली। वहीं लगातार बढ़ रही ठंड ने सब्जी उत्पादक किसानों की चिंता भी बढ़ा दी है। ऐसे में किसना विभिन्न प्रकार के प्रबंधन कर सब्जियों को ठंड से बचाने में लगे हुए हैं।

मंगलवार को जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 13 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यहां बता दें कि तापमान में आई गिरावट, ठंड व धुंध इस समय गेहूं की फसल के लिए संजीवनी का काम कर रही है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार जिले में आज से मौसम में बदलाव होगा तथा बादल छाए रहेंगे। जिसके चलते न्यूनतम तापमान में थोड़ी बढ़ोतरी होगी। इसके बाद मौसम खुश्क रहने की संभावना है।

सब्जी वाली फसलों को ठंड से बचाने के लिए तिरपालों का सहारा ले रहे किसान

ठंड के साथ कोहरे ने सब्जी उत्पादकों के लिए परेशानी बढ़ा दी है। कोहरे से सब्जी की फसल खराब हो सकती है। खासकर आलू, टमाटर, मटर, मिर्च, गोभी, बैंगन की फसल के लिए यह ठंड काफी नुकसानदायक है। किसान तिरपाल व पौधों के आसपास आग जलाकर ठंड से बचाव कर रहे है। तापमान नीचे जाने से इसका सब्जियों पर काफी असर पड़ रहा है। किसानों की मानें तो अगले दो महीनों तक ठंड से इन सब्जियों को नहीं बचाया तो पौधे मुरझा जाएंगे और सब्जियों का उत्पादन नाममात्र रह जाएगा।

सब्जी उत्पादक किसान हमीर सिंह, गुरमेल, नाजर सिंह, मोहन सिंह, राम सैनी, बलवीर ने बताया कि वे हर साल सब्जी का उत्पादन करते हैं। कुछ सब्जियां ऐसी हैं, जिन्हें ठंड तो चाहिए, लेकिन ज्यादा नहीं। उन सब्जियों के लिए तापमान के लिहाज से नवंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह के दिन ठीक होते हैं। मगर दिसंबर के तीसरा सप्ताह में ठंड का स्तर काफी बढ़ जाता है। यह ठंड सब्जी की फसल के लिए बेहद नुकसानदायक होती है। इसीलिए ठंड के स्तर को बनाए रखने के लिए सफेद रंग का तिरपाल लगाया जाता है। कृषि विभाग के एसडीओ महेंद्र सिंह कहना है कि धुंध व ठंड गेहूं की फसल के लिए तो लाभदायक है लेकिन इससे सब्जियों की फसल काे नुकसान होता है।

