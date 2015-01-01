पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

थोड़ी राहत:भूना नहीं कोई एक्टिव केस, जिले में 2 नए केस मिले

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना टेस्ट के लिए सैम्पल लेते स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मी।
  • जिले में अब 248 एक्टिव केस, 4533 हुए कुल संक्रमित, टोहाना के 72 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की मौत

शुक्रवार को जिले में केवल 57 लोगों की ही कोरोना रिपोर्ट आई जिनमें से केवल 2 ही पॉजिटिव मिले। वहीं हिसार के निजी अस्पताल में एडमिट टोहाना के 72 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की मौत हो गई। मृतक शुगर की बीमारी से ग्रस्त था। वहीं राहत की बात यह है कि शुक्रवार को भूना खंड कोरोना मुक्त हो गया है। भूना में अब कोरोना का एक भी एक्टिव केस नहीं है।

2 लोगों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद अब जिले में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 4533 पहुंच गई है। इनमें से 4182 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं तथा अब तक 106 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। शुक्रवार को भी ठीक होने पर 20 लोगों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। अब जिले में कोरोना के 248 एक्टिव केस हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

शुक्रवार को जिले में फतेहाबाद व टोहाना में ही एक-एक संक्रमित मिला। वहीं फतेहाबाद व टोहाना से 4-4, रतिया से 2, भट्टू से 5, बड़ोपल से 2, भूना से 1 व जाखल से 2 लोगों को ठीक होने पर डिस्चार्ज किया गया। अब जिले में 1121 लोगों के सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है।

जिले में दिसंबर महीने के 11 दिनों में कोरोना के नए संक्रमितों की संख्या में काफी कमी आई है। इसका मुख्य कारण टेस्टिंग में कमी आना है। इससे पहले 7 दिसंबर को जिले में करोना के 8 पॉजिटिव केस मिले थे। 4 दिन बाद शुक्रवार को भी जिले में 10 से कम नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं।

ठंड के मौसम में महामारी घातक हो सकती है। इसलिए नागरिकों को चाहिए कि वे नियमों का पालन करें तथा मास्क जरूर पहने। जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आती, मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। इसलिए नागरिक घर से बाहर निकलते समय मास्क का प्रयाग अवश्य करें। -डॉ. हनुमान, डिप्टी सीएमओ।

