पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बिजली निगम:गैर घरेलू 970 बिजली उपभोक्ताओं ने मंजूर कनेक्शन से 2 से 10 गुना लोड अधिक यूज किया

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फतेहाबाद। बिजली निगम ऑफिस
  • बिजली निगम ने दिसंबर 2019 तक की 9.92 लाख की पैनल्टी लगाई, इस साल की पैनल्टी आगे लगाई जाएगी
  • लोड के हिसाब से लगा रहे जुर्माना, शहरी एरिया में 6 हजार उपभोक्ता गैर घरेलू कनेक्शन धारक

शहर के 970 गैर घरेलू बिजली उपभोक्ताओं ने मंजूर कनेक्शन लोड से 2 से 10 गुना अधिक लोड का यूज किया है। जिससे बिजली निगम को नुकसान हो रहा है। इसे देखते हुए बिजली निगम ने ऐसे उपभोक्ताओं के लोड की जांच करते हुए उन्हें नोटिस जारी कर पैनल्टी लगाई है। इसके तहत निगम ने 970 उपभोक्ताओं को 9 लाख 92 हजार की राशि पैनल्टी के रूप में लगाई है। जिसे बिलों में लगाकर भेजा जा रहा है।

खास बात यह है कि यह पैनल्टी फिलहाल दिसंबर 2019 तक की लगाई गई है यानिकी इस साल पैनल्टी दोबारा से लगाई जाएगी। यदि वह उपभोक्ता अभी तक भी ज्यादा लोड यूज कर रहे हैं। लोड के हिसाब से पैनल्टी लगाई जाएगी। जिन उपभोक्ताओं ने अपने लोड को बढ़वा या कम करा लिया है, उन्हें भविष्य में इस पैनल्टी से छुटकारा मिल सकता है। इसके लिए निगम को लिखित में आवेदन करना होगा।

बिजली निगम के रिकॉर्ड के मुताबिक शहरी एरिया में करीब 22 हजार बिजली उपभोक्ता हैं, जिसमें से तकरीबन 6 हजार उपभोक्ता गैर घरेलू कनेक्शन धारक हैं। गैर घरेलू कनेक्शन दुकानों, संस्थानों के अलावा धार्मिक संस्थाओं के भवनों को जारी किए जाते हैं। घरेलू व गैर घरेलू कनेक्शन की कैटेगरी व बिजली उपकरणों के हिसाब से लोड मंजूर कराना होता है, लेकिन शहर में काफी बिजली उपभोक्ता कम लोड के मंजूरशुदा कनेक्शन पर दो से 10 गुना तक बिजली लोड डाल कर बिजली प्रयोग कर रहे हैं।

बिल में देख सकते हैं कितना लोड यूज किया

उपभोक्ताओं को बिजली लोड से संबंधित किसी तरह के झंझट में पड़ने की जरूरत नहीं है। इस तरह के बिलों पर हर महीने के हिसाब से जितना बिजली लोड यूज किया गया है, वह अंकित होता है। इसके लिए निगम की ओर से बिल पर मीटर डिडक्शन इनक्रीज (एमडीआई)नाम से कॉलम होता है। जिसमें इसकी पूरी जानकारी होती है। इससे उपभोक्ता अपने लोड की जानकारी ले सकता है।

एक किलोवाट लोड के लिए करीब 1250 रुपये की पैनल्टी लगाई

बिजली निगम की ओर से अब तक भेजे गए बिलों में दिसंबर 2019 तक के लोड यूज के हिसाब से पैनल्टी लगाई गई है। उसके बाद की लोड यूज की रिपोर्ट तैयार की जा रही है। जिसे अलग बिलों में जोड़ कर भेजा जा सकता है। एक उपभोक्ता को उसके द्वारा प्रयोग किए गए लोड के हिसाब से पैनल्टी लगाई जा रही है। निगम के मुताबिक एक किलोवाट लोड के लिए करीब 1250 रुपये की पैनल्टी लगाई जा गई है। इस तरह की पैनल्टी जब तक लगती रहेगी, जब तक उपभोक्ता अपने कनेक्शन का लोड बढ़वा या कम नहीं करवा लेता। ऐसे में ऐसे उपभोक्ताओं को अपने संस्थान पर बिजली के उपकरणों के प्रयोग व लोड के हिसाब से मंजूर कराना होगा। चूंकि लोड के हिसाब से बिजली खपत व यूनिट का बिल आता है।

ऐसे समझे, लोड कैसे यूज किया, लोड बढ़वाने के लिए है नाममात्र फीस

  • शहर के संस्था के भवन पर 9 किलोवाट लोड का बिजली कनेक्शन मंजूर है, लेकिन पिछले काफी समय से वहां पर 33 किलोवाट से ज्यादा बिजली लोड का प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। जोकि नियम के खिलाफ है।
  • कमला देवी नाम की एक उपभोक्ता जिसकी दुकान का लोड 2 किलोवाट स्वीकृत है, लेकिन वहां पर 7.40 किलोवाट लोड का प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। यानिकी वहां पर तीन से 4 एसी चलाए जाते हैं।
  • इसी तरह से एक उपभोक्ता का लोड केवल 1.3 किलोवाट ही मंजूर है, लेकिन असलियत में उसके यहां 10.1 किलोवाट लोड प्रयोग हो रहा था। एक उपभोक्ता का 15 किलोवाट की जगह 36 किलोवाट का लोड की बिजली सप्लाई यूज की जा रही थी।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें