अवैध निर्माण के खिलाफ होगी कार्रवाई:बिना मंजूरी के भवन निर्माण पर 42 को नोटिस जारी, अब नगर परिषद करेगी सील

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नप की परमिशन के बिना लोग कर रहे अवैध निर्माण, कोर्ट में पहुंचे मामले

शहर में बिना परमिशन के भवनों का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। जिसे लेकर शिकायत व सूचना मिलने पर नगर परिषद की ओर से जांच कर उन्हें नोटिस जारी किए जा रहे हैं। शहर में इस तरह के हुए अवैध निर्माणों को लेकर नप की ओर से अब तक 42 लोगों को नोटिस जारी किए गए हैं वहीं 25 मामलों में कोर्ट में केस दायर कर दिया गया है। इस बीच नगर परिषद प्रशासन अवैध निर्माण को लेकर और भी सख्त हो गया है।

जिला नगर आयुक्त ने इस बारे में नप एमई व जेई से रिपोर्ट मांगी है। हाल ही में हिसार रोड पर एक होटल के पास भी अवैध निर्माण का काम जोरों से चल रहा है। नप की तरफ से नोटिस भी जारी किया गया है, लेकिन अवैध निर्माण करने वाला लापरवाही बरत रहा है। हिसार रोड पर हो रहे इस अवैध निर्माण को लेकर जल्द ही सील करने की प्रक्रिया को अंजाम दे सकती है।

डेवलपमेंट चार्ज भी नहीं भर रहे

शहर में एक तरफ अवैध निर्माण कार्य लोग शुरू कर रहे हैं। इससे नगर परिषद के राजस्व काे नुकसान हो रहा है। चूंकि निर्माण को लेकर नक्शा पास कराने के अलावा डेवलपमेंट चार्ज जमा कराना होता है। जिससे बचने के लिए लोग बिना नक्शा पास कराए ही निर्माण कर लेते हैं। पिछले कुछ दिनों से वेबसाइट बंद है, कुछ लोगों की फाइलें अटकी हुई हैं। वहीं कुछ लोग बिना फाइल लगाए ही निर्माण कर रहे हैं।

जवाब न देने पर होगी कार्रवाई

नप की ओर से 42 लोगों को अवैध निर्माण करने पर नोटिस जारी किया है तो वहीं 25 मामले कोर्ट में पहुंच गए है। जल्द ही अन्य मामले भी कोर्ट में पहुंचेंगे। क्योंकि नोटिस का जवाब न देने वालों पर सख्त कार्रवाई होगी।

