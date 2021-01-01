पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:अब गोशालाओं में लगेंगे सोलर प्लांट, हरेड़ा से अनुबंध किया

फतेहाबाद2 घंटे पहले
हरियाणा गोसेवा आयोग के चेयरमैन श्रवण कुमार गर्ग।
हरियाणा गोसेवा आयोग के चेयरमैन श्रवण कुमार गर्ग।
  • जल्द ही सभी जिलों में होगा काऊ टास्क फोर्स गठन, प्रदेश की 330 गोशालाओं में लगाए जा चुके सोलर प्लांट

प्रदेश की सभी गौशालाओं में सोलर प्लांट लगाए जाएंगे, इसके लिए हरियाणा गो सेवा आयोग ने हरेड़ा से अनुबंध कर लिया है। इसके अलावा सभी गाेशालाओं में गोबर गैस प्लांट भी लगाए जाएंगे। गोबर गैस प्लांट गौशालाओं में गायों की संख्या के आधार पर लगाए जाएंगे।

यह बात हरियाणा गाे सेवा आयोग के चेयरमैन श्रवण कुमार गर्ग ने पुराना बस अड्डा के नजदीक स्थानीय पीडब्ल्यूडी रेस्ट हाउस में एक पत्रकारवार्ता को संबोधित करते हुए कही। इसके उपरांत चेयरमैन ने लघु सचिवालय के सभागार में आयोजित अधिकारियों की बैठक को भी संबोधित किया और गौ संरक्षण तथा गोवंश की सुरक्षा के लिए आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए।

चेयरमैन श्रवण कुमार गर्ग ने कहा कि सरकार ने प्रदेश की कई गौशालाओं में गोबर से लकड़ी बनाने की मशीन भी खरीदी तथा गोबर से बनी लकडिय़ों से प्रदेश के कई इलाकों में अंतिम संस्कार भी किए जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि गाय के गोबर से बनी लकड़ी अंतिम संस्कार में सामान्य लकड़ी से 60 फीसदी तक कम लगती है।

चेयरमैन ने कहा कि हरियाणा की गौशालाओं को स्वावलंबी बनाने के लिए अब तक 330 गौशालाओं में सोलर प्लांट लगाए जा चुके हैं, जिनमें बिजली का निर्माण हो रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि इन गाेशालाअाें को पॉवर ग्रिड से जोड़ा गया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि गायों की तस्करी न हो, इसके लिए जल्द ही प्रदेश के सभी जिलों में काऊ टास्क फोर्स का गठन किया जाएगा, जिसके अध्यक्ष संबंधित जिला के उपायुक्त होंगे। इस टास्क फोर्स में गाे भक्तों व सामाजिक संगठनों के सदस्यों को शामिल किया जाएगा। चेयरमैन गर्ग ने कहा कि गायों के लिए प्रत्येक व्यक्ति प्रतिदिन एक रुपया दान स्वरूप दें। ऐसा होने से गौशालाओं की स्थिति सुदृढ़ होगी और कम समय में सुधार होगा।

आयोग के चेयरमैन ने देसी गायों की नस्ल पर पूछे गए एक सवाल के जवाब में कहा कि देसी गायों की नस्ल को बचाने के लिए प्रदेश सरकार ने विशेष सिमन तैयार करवाया है, जिससे 85 प्रतिशत फीसदी तक बछियां पैदा हो रही है। इतना ही नहीं, उन्होंने बताया कि इसे सिमन से पैदा होने वाली गायों के 10-12 लीटर से भी अधिक दूध होगा। जिला में भी 1500 गायों को यह नया सिमन लगाया गया है।

एडीसी ने बताई जिले की स्थिति: अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त ने कहा कि जिला में लगभग 70 गाेशालाएं व नंदीशालाएं है, जिनमें से 62 गौशालाओं में बायो गैस प्लांट भी लगाए गए है। 40 गौशालाओं में सोलर पॉवर प्लांट भी लग चुके हैं।

