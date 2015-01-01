पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैमिली आईडी अपडेट:शहर के लोग पिछड़े, 32% ने ही करवाई, ग्रामीणों का 58 फीसदी रहा आंकड़ा

फतेहाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • फतेहाबाद नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में केवल 24 प्रतिशत आईडी अपडेट, सबसे ज्यादा नागपुर ब्लॉक में 68 % जिले में पहले नंबर पर

इन दिनों फैमिली आईडी बनाने व पहले बनी आईडी को अपडेट करने का काम चल रहा है। इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन की ओर से लोगों को जागरूक करने का भरसक प्रयास किया जा रहा है। आईडी अपडेट करवाने में ग्रामीण तो पूरी रूचि दिखा रहे हैं, लेकिन शहरी लोग काफी पीछे हैं। जिला प्रशासन के रिकॉर्ड के मुताबिक अब तक 32 प्रतिशत शहरी लोगों ने ही अपनी फैमिली आईडी अपडेट कराई है जबकि ग्रामीण एरिया के 58 प्रतिशत लोग आईडी अपडेट करा चुके हैं। खास बात यह है कि जिला मुख्यालय फतेहाबाद नगर परिषद एरिया में आईडी अपडेट का आंकड़ा सबसे कम है यानिकी फतेहाबाद शहर के लोग इस काम में रूचि नहीं दिखा रहे हैं। जोकि चिंता की बात है। फतेहाबाद शहरी एरिया में केवल 24 प्रतिशत लोगों ने ही आईडी अपडेट कराई है।

हरियाणा सरकार की ओर से फैमिली आईडी या परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाने व अपडेट कराए जाने पर काफी जोर दिया जा रहा है ताकि समय रहते सभी परिवारों की एक आईडी बन जाए व उसके बाद योजनाओं का लाभ मिलता रहे। इसे लेकर जिले में भी दो महीने से अभियान चल रहा है। जिसके तहत लोगों को अपनी आईडी अपडेट कराने बारे जागरूक किया जा रहा है। इस अभियान के तहत अब तक जिले भर में 2 लाख 39 हजार 678 परिवारों में से एक लाख 25 हजार 166 परिवारों ने ही अपनी आईडी अपडेट कराई है।

इनमें ग्रामीण एरिया की बात करें तो एक लाख 86 हजार 64 परिवारों में से एक लाख 7 हजार 971 परिवारों ने आईडी अपडेट कराई है जबकि शहरी एरिया में 53 हजार 614 में से केवल 17 हजार 195 परिवारों ने ही आईडी अपडेट कराई है। इसमें फतेहाबाद शहरी एरिया के 24 प्रतिशत परिवारों ने आईडी अपडेट कराई है। जबकि सबसे ज्यादा आईडी अपडेट कराने में नागपुर ब्लॉक 68 प्रतिशत आंकड़ों के साथ जिले में पहले नंबर पर है। दूसरे नंबर पर भूना खंड यानिकी ग्रामीण एरिया 64 प्रतिशत पर खड़ा है।

ये है फैमिली आईडी का मकसद

फैमिली आईडी का उद्देश्य हरियाणा में सभी परिवारों का प्रामाणिक, सत्यापित और विश्वसनीय डेटा तैयार करना है। पीपीपी हरियाणा में प्रत्येक परिवार की पहचान करता है और परिवार की बुनियादी डेटा को डिजिटल प्रारूप में परिवार की सहमति से प्रदान करता है। प्रत्येक परिवार को आठ अंकों का परिवार-आईडी प्रदान किया जाएगा।

फैमिली डेटा के आटोमैटिक अपडेशन को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए फैमिली आईडी को बर्थ, डेथ और मैरिज रिकॉर्ड से जोड़ा जाएगा, जब भी इस तरह की लाइफ इवेंट्स होते हैं। फैमिली आईडी छात्रवृत्ति, सब्सिडी और पेंशन जैसी मौजूदा, स्वतंत्र योजनाओं को जोड़ेगी, ताकि स्थिरता और विश्वसनीयता सुनिश्चित हो सके और साथ ही विभिन्न योजनाओं, सब्सिडी और पेंशन के लाभार्थियों के स्वत: चयन को सक्षम किया जा सके।

