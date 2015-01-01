पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फतेहाबाद:लोक अदालत में 783 मामलों में से 526 केसों का हुआ निपटान, 97.36 लाख जुर्माना व अवार्ड के रूप में पास

फतेहाबाद6 घंटे पहले
राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में मामलों की सुनवाई करते न्यायाधीश।
  • जिला व उपमंडल स्तर पर लोक अदालत में न्यायाधीशों ने की मामलों की सुनवाई, परिवारों में आपसी सुलह होने से बसे 3 घर

जिला मुख्यालय व उपमंडल रतिया व टोहाना के न्यायिक परिसरों में राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। न्यायाधीशों की गठित बैचों ने अपने-अपने न्यायालयों में विभिन्न मामलों की सुनवाई करते हुए नागरिकों को मामलों का समाधान किया। लोक अदालत में आपराधिक अल्प मामलों, एनआई एक्ट 138, एमएसीटी केस, वैवाहिक, श्रम, भूमि अधिग्रहण, किराया, बैंक रिकवरी, राजस्व, मनरेगा, बिजली व पानी बिल, वन अधिनियम, आपदा मुआवजा इत्यादि अन्य मामलों की सुनवाई की गई।

राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में न्यायाधीशों की मौजूदगी में पैनल अधिवक्ताओं के सहयोग से दोनों पक्षों की आपसी सहमति के आधार पर मामलों का निपटारा किया गया। जिला स्तर पर अतिरिक्त जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश सुरेन्द्र कुमार, प्रधान न्यायाधीश परिवार न्यायालय हेमराज मितल, मुख्य न्यायिक दंडाधिकारी रामावतार पारिक, रतिया उपमंडल पर एसडीजेएम पवन कुमार तथा टोहाना उपमंडल पर सुनील कुमार ने राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में मामलों की सुनवाई की।

शनिवार को आयोजित की गई राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में कुल 783 मामलों में से 526 मामलों का निपटान करते हुए 48 लाख 68 हजार 437 रुपये की राशि जुर्माना व अवार्ड के रूप में पास की गई। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रीलिटिगेशन के कुल 255 मामलों में से 235 मामलों का निपटान करते हुए 7 लाख 80 हजार रुपये की राशि जुर्माना व अवार्ड के रूप में पास की गई। इसी प्रकार से कोर्ट में लंबित 528 मामलों में से 291 मामलों का निपटान किया गया जबकि 40 लाख 88 हजार 437 रुपये की राशि जुर्माना व अवार्ड के रूप में पास की गई।

आपसी सहमति होने पर केस भी वापस ले लिए

12 दिसंबर को हुई लोक अदालत में मुख्यत: हिंदू मैरिज एक्ट के तीन केसों में आपसी सहमति से केस वापस ले लिया, जिसमें दो भाई व दो बहनों का मामला था। संतोष पत्नी मुरलीधर व सुमन पत्नी संदीप के मामले में पति व पत्नी ने एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ तलाक का दावा डाल रखा था। उन्हें शनिवार को प्रधान न्यायाधीश हेमराज मित्तल से आपसी सुलह का मौका मिला और उन्होंने एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ चल रहे मुकदमे को वापस ले लिया।

