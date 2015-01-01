पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टेल तक पहुंचेगा पानी:200 एकड़ भूमि की सिंचाई के लिए 20 लाख से बिछेगी पाइप लाइन

फतेहाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • विधायक दुड़ाराम ने गांव खाराखेड़ी और कुम्हारिया में 1.12 करोड़ की 6 परियोजनाओं के किए उद्घाटन व शिलान्यास

नहरी पानी से खेती करने के लिए वर्षों से 15 फुट गहरे खाल से सिंचाई करने पर मजबूर गांव खाराखेड़ी व चिंदड़ के ग्रामीणों को जल्द ही पाइप लाइन की सुविधा मिलेगी। 20 लाख से बिछाई जाने वाली इस पाइप लाइन से गांव की 200 एकड़ भूमि नहरी पानी से सिंचित होगी। पाइप लाइन बिछाए जाने से वहां के ग्रामीणों को सिंचाई करने में आसानी होगी।

शनिवार को विधायक दुड़ाराम ने गांव खाराखेड़ी व कुम्हारिया में 1 करोड़ 12 लाख की 6 परियोजनाओं के उद्घाटन व शिलान्यास किए। जिसमें 20 लाख से बिछाई जाने वाली उक्त पाइप लाइन भी शामिल है। उक्त 6 परियोजनाओं में गांव खाराखेड़ी में 83 लाख तथा गांव कुम्हारिया में 29 लाख की राशि खर्च की गई है। गांव कुम्हारिया में पंचायत विभाग द्वारा आधुनिक विलेज नॉलेज सेंटर बनाया गया है। आने वाले दिनों में इस विलेज नॉलेज सेंटर में अधिकारी व कर्मचारी कार्य करेंगे तथा सरपंच भी पंचायत के विभिन्न कार्य कर सकेंगे।

सिंचाई नहीं होने के चलते बेचना पड़ता था पानी

गांव खाराखेड़ी के सरपंच राजेंद्र खिलेरी ने बताया कि गांव की 200 एकड़ भूमि ऐसी है जो रेतीली व ऊंचाई की जमीन है। लेकिन इसका नहरी पानी मंजूर है। जमीन ऊंची व रेतीली होने के चलते ग्रामीणों को 15 फूट गहरा खाल बनाकर बरमे के माध्यम से सिंचाई करनी पड़ती थी। खाल की गहराई अधिक होने तथा भूमि रेतीली होने के चलते जरा सी बरसात से खाल मिट्टी से भर जाता था। इसलिए यहां के अधिकतर किसानों को पानी बेचना पड़ता था। अब पाइप लाइन बिछने से टेल तक पानी पहुंच सकेगा।

विकास कार्यों के लिए धन की नहीं रहेगी कमी: दुड़ाराम

विधानसभा का चहुंमुखी विकास करवाया जा रहा है। विकास कार्यों के लिए धन की कमी नहीं आने दी जाएगी। नागरिकों की समस्याओं को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर निपटाया जा रहा है। ग्रामीणों को पर्याप्त मात्रा में बिजली उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही है। इसके अलावा नई सड़कों तथा गलियों का निर्माण करवाया जा रहा है, वहीं इनके मरम्मत कार्यों पर भी करोड़ों रुपये की धनराशि खर्च की जा रही है। सरकार द्वारा गांवों में भी शहरों जैसी मुलभूत सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही हैं। -दुड़ाराम, विधायक, फतेहाबाद।

