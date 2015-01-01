पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फतेहाबाद:जीटीटी से पहले गर्भवती महिलाओं को नहीं पिलाया जा रहा ग्लूकोज, सही रिपोर्ट नहीं मिलने से जान का खतरा

फतेहाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • ग्लूकोज न देने से नहीं आती शुगर रिपोर्ट सही, प्रसव के समय हाे सकती है मां अाैर शिशु काे दिक्कत

नागरिक अस्पताल प्रशासन द्वारा गर्भवती महिलाओं के ग्लूकोज टॉलरेन्स टेस्ट (जीटीटी ) के दौरान बड़ी लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। यह टेस्ट गर्भवती महिला में शुगर का लेवल पता करने के लिए किया जाता है। टेस्ट लेने से पहले महिलाओं काे ग्लूकोज पिलाना होता है। लेकिन यहां पर महिलाओं को ग्लूकोज पिलाएं बिना ही टेस्ट लिया जा रहा है। इसे लेकर चंडीगढ़ में अधिकारियों की मीटिंग में डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुनीता को फटकार भी लगी है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के उच्च अधिकारियों की रिपोर्ट में खुलासा हुआ है कि फतेहाबाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मचारी प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान के तहत हर महीने की 9 तारीख को लगने वाले कैंप के दौरान ही ग्लूकोज देकर टेस्ट ले रहे हैं। वहीं रुटीन में हाेने वाले टेस्ट से पहले महिलाओं को ग्लूकोज नहीं पिलाया जा रहा है।

नियम के अनुसार जीटीटी टेस्ट किसी भी समय किया जा सकता है, जब भी महिला इसके लिए अस्पताल, पीएचसी आदि में आती है। लेकिन ग्लूकोज पिलाने के बाद। इसके लिए टेस्ट से एक घंटे पहले 75 ग्राम ग्लूकोज देना जरूरी है। टेस्ट चार माह की गर्भवती महिला के लिए होता है। डॉक्टरों के अनुसार अगर ग्लूकोज न देकर सीधा यूरीन का टेस्ट लिया जाता है तो रिपोर्ट सही नहीं आती।

अगर किसी गर्भवती महिला का शुगर लेवल ज्यादा है तो इससे मां व बच्चे को काफी खतरा होता है। नवजात का वजन ज्यादा होने का खतरा, बच्चे का विपरीत पैदा होना, बच्चा समय से पहले होना, बच्चे की धड़कन कम होना। वहीं मां के गुर्दे खराब हाेना व जान का खतरा हो जाता है।

