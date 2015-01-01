पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना अपडेट:रिकवरी रेट 92 पार, 615 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट में मात्र पांच पॉजिटिव मिले, एक व्यक्ति की मौत

फतेहाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना जांच के लिए सैम्पल लेते चिकित्सक।
  • 23 लोगों को डिस्चार्ज किया, जिले में 4538 कुल संक्रमित, 4205 ठीक हुए, अब 226 एक्टिव केस

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार लगातार कम हो रही है। शनिवार को भी जिले में 615 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट में मात्र 5 लोगों की ही रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। वहीं ठीक होने पर 23 लोगों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। इसके अलावा कोरोना संक्रमित टोहाना के 55 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। संक्रमित व्यक्ति हिसार के एक निजी अस्पताल में एडमिट था तथा शुगर की बीमारी से ग्रस्त था।

दिसंबर महीने में अब तक संक्रमितों की संख्या कम होने के चलते जिले का रिकवरी रेट 92.66 पहुंच गया है। हालांकि अभी तक संक्रमण दर 5 व डेथ रेट 2 से अधिक चल रही है। जिले में इस समय संक्रमण दर 5.04 तथा डेथ रेट 2.23 चल रही है। इसी के साथ ही जिले में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 4538 पहुंच गई है। इनमें से 4205 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं तथा अब तक 107 संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है।

अब जिले में कोरोना के 226 एक्टिव केस हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा है। शनिवार को मिले संक्रमितों में फतेहाबाद, टोहाना, रतिया, भट्टू व जाखल में एक-एक पॉजिटिव केस मिला है। जिले में अब जहां भूना में कोरोना का कोई एक्टिव केस नहीं है वहीं जाखल में सबसे कम मात्र 3 ही एक्टिव केस हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा है। जिला प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग ठंड के इस मौसम में लगातार लोगों से नियमों का पालन करने व मास्क पहनने की अपील कर रहा है ताकि संक्रमण को फैलने से रोका जा सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें